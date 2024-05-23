AI Tools for Small Businesses: 10 Efficient Options

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

These AI tools for small businesses will help you automate and future-proof your day-to-day processes!

I tested over 50 platforms to give you the best 10. Explore their details below and choose the ones that best suit your business needs.

Below is a quick overview of the apps presented in this guide, covering some of their most important details.

AI Tool Biggest Benefits Applications Pricing ChatGPT Natural language processing, multilingual support Customer service, content creation – Free Plan

– Plus Plan: $20/month

– Team Plan: $25/user/month (annually)

– Enterprise Plan: Custom price Gemini Advanced NLP, continuous learning Customer support, content creation – Free Plan

– Plus Plan: $20/month

– Team Plan: $25/user/month (annually)

– Enterprise Plan: Custom price Kabbage Quick loan processing, financial insights Financial services, lending Varies based on credit line Lattice Employee engagement, performance insights HR and performance management – Performance Management + OKRs & Goals: $11/user/month/

– Engagement (addon): + $4/user/month

– Grow (addon): + $4/user/month

– Compensation (addon): + $6/user/month

– Minimum Annual Agreement: $4000 Tara AI Task prioritization, auto sprint management Software development, project management – Insights Core: $25/user/month

– Insights Plus: $35/user/month

– Enterprise: Custom pricing

– Issue Tracking Add-on: $5/user/month Wordtune AI-driven writing suggestions, tone adjustment Content creation, marketing – Free Plan

– Advanced Plan: $6.99/month (annually)

– Unlimited Plan: $9.99/month (annually)

– Business Plan: Custom pricing Process Street Workflow automation, customizable templates Operations, process management – Free trial for Pro plan: 14-days

– Startup Plan: $100/month

– Pro Plan: $1500/month

– Enterprise Plan: Custom pricing Zoho Zia Predictive sales, task automation Sales, CRM – Included with Zoho CRM –



– Standard Plan: $14/user/month (annually)

– Professional Plan: $23/user/month (annually)

– Enterprise Plan: $40/user/month (annually)

– Ultimate Plan: $52/user/month (annually)

– CRM Plus Plan: $57/user/month (annually) Regie.ai Personalized sales engagement, AI messaging Sales, marketing – Free Plan: 100 credits/month

– Pro Plan: $59/month with unlimited credits

– Small Business Plan: $89/month (Team members 1-19) UiPath RPA capabilities, scalability IT, operations – Basic Automation: $420/month

– Unattended Automation: $1380/month

– Automation Team: $1930/month



Now that you have a general idea of what the apps below can do, we can jump into their details, including features and applications for your business.

ChatGPT is a powerful advanced language model developed by OpenAI.

It can hold context-rich conversations and be useful for customer support, brainstorming, and content generation.

You can customize ChatGPT’s behavior by providing specific instructions. This can help small businesses tailor their AI responses to their brand voice. Furthermore, it doesn’t require extensive training or technical expertise to integrate seamlessly into existing company systems.

ChatGPT can grow with your business as it scales effortlessly. The AI can handle increased conversation volumes without affecting the quality of the results.

Applications:

Customer Support – Small businesses can use ChatGPT as a virtual assistant to deal with customer inquiries

– Small businesses can use ChatGPT as a virtual assistant to deal with customer inquiries Content Creation – It can help in drafting blog posts, social media updates, and marketing materials

– It can help in drafting blog posts, social media updates, and marketing materials Idea Generation – The tool can give you original and helpful business ideas to explore new directions

– The tool can give you original and helpful business ideas to explore new directions Automation – Small businesses can benefit from automating repetitive tasks

ChatGPT is a versatile tool that empowers small businesses to communicate better, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance user experience. And with the upcoming rollout of ChatGPT-4o, everything gets even better.

Pros

Offers a variety of applications

Easy to use

Can be adapted to suit your specific business needs

Cons

Even though generally coherent, ChatGPT may produce some nonsensical responses

It doesn’t learn from user interactions in real-time

Try ChatGPT

Gemini (formerly named Bard) is an AI tool that combines creativity, productivity, and problem-solving into one AI model. Thus, this tool can significantly impact small businesses and offer a helping hand in almost all areas.

Gemini uses the latest information extracted from the web to provide relevant and up-to-date answers. It uses the same conversation-based formula as ChatGPT, making it easily accessible to all users.

Google (the creator of Gemini) has made this tool accessible to a larger audience by releasing its lightweight model version of LaMDA.

Applications:

Customer service – Gemini can act as a customer service assistant and provide your clients with relevant and updated information

– Gemini can act as a customer service assistant and provide your clients with relevant and updated information SEO – The tool has real-time access to Google’s SERP for research purposes

– The tool has real-time access to Google’s SERP for research purposes Content creation – Great content creation abilities can help with copywriting, email campaigns, and other marketing efforts

Gemini is a powerful AI tool that can quickly help your small business scale while assisting you with everyday tasks.

Pros

Enables efficient communication within the small business

Streamlines the process of repetitive tasks

It can help with brainstorming and concept simplification

Has a user-friendly interface, making it accessible to all users

Backed up by Google

Cons

Some occasional bugs might be present, as the product is still in the development stage

Some of the AI’s responses might require verification to ensure precision

Try Gemini

The American Express Company owns Kabbage, which stands out with its financial services platform that uses AI-powered features for small businesses.

This powerful tool can help you automate the lending process, provide real-time financial analysis, and seamlessly integrate with business accounts.

Kabbage can simplify loan applications by using AI to quickly assess and improve lines of credit. The platform also provides in-depth insights into your business’s cash flow, allowing you to make informed financial decisions.

This tool’s user-friendly interface makes it accessible to everyone, and the real-time data with personalized recommendations will help your business stay ahead of the curve.

Applications:

Helps with finances – Perfect for businesses searching for agile financial tools

– Perfect for businesses searching for agile financial tools Cash flow management optimization – Simplifies the process of cash flow management with AI

– Simplifies the process of cash flow management with AI Easy loans – Streamlines money lending for businesses

Kabbage is perfect for small businesses as it allows you to maintain your position on the market and even grow exponentially by applying for a loan and reinvesting it into your business endeavors.

Pros

Quick, AI-assisted loan processing

Offers valuable insights into financial trends and forecasts

Simplifies complex financial tasks with a user-friendly dashboard

Cons

Some businesses may not meet the platform’s requirements for lending

Accurate market insights are dependent on consistent, high-quality data inputs

Try Kabbage

Lattice is a performance management system that uses AI to improve your team’s productivity. You can use this tool for goal setting, real-time feedback, performance reviews, and as an employee deployment tool.

Lattice uses AI to synthesize survey results and open-ended feedback, allowing it to perform key driver analysis, comment on trends, and recommend specific actions.

It also provides you with insights based on cross-functional feedback, your goals, possible growth areas, etc.

Real-time recommendations can improve your performance reviews by assisting with writing. This feature checks for grammar, clarity, and bias.

Lattice can even create custom onboarding videos for your new employees based on their description, team goals, and region of operation. Furthermore, you can use it to develop individual development plans based on their career path, performance reviews, and feedback.

Applications:

Performance management – Manages employee performance through real-time feedback and performance reviews

– Manages employee performance through real-time feedback and performance reviews Employee engagement – Helps businesses better understand their team and foster a high-performance culture

– Helps businesses better understand their team and foster a high-performance culture Data-driven decisions – Uses real-time data to offer personalized recommendations

– Uses real-time data to offer personalized recommendations Continuous learning – The app is designed to improve over time, maintaining the latest information and trends

This set of comprehensive tools built into one application can considerably simplify running a small business, managing your staff, training your employees, and supporting their growth.

Pros

User-friendly interface

Provides unique insights about long-term goals

Great team management features

Cons

Some users might need more customization options

The insight quality depends on the quality and frequency of the input

Try Lattice

Tara AI is a powerful project management software that helps engineering teams improve their efficiency and business results.

It also helps with task prioritization and resource distribution.

Tara AI is very good at managing tasks and uses a task breakdown method to split the big task into more manageable subtasks, allowing your team to track progress with precision.

The app has an Auto Sprint Management feature, which organizes tasks into sprints (small batches of actions), making it easier for teams to prioritize tasks and deadlines.

Furthermore, your team can embed documents directly within the chat and activity board, making cooperation easier.

Applications:

Improves efficiency – Automated sprint creation and task management saves time and keeps projects on track

– Automated sprint creation and task management saves time and keeps projects on track Enhanced team collaboration – The built-in task management tools simplify the process and allow teams to collaborate more effectively, regardless of their location

– The built-in task management tools simplify the process and allow teams to collaborate more effectively, regardless of their location Task management – The real-time insights and alert system keep everyone informed, allowing teams to avoid delays

Furthermore, Tara AI integrates seamlessly with existing workflows, making your engineering processes efficient and streamlined.

Pros

Simplifies the breakdown of tasks and task tracking

Saves a lot of time by automatically organizing work

Offers a centralized platform to coordinate documentation and discussions with ease

Cons

New users might require some time to get used to the platform’s features

Some users/teams might benefit from more customization options

Try Tara AI

Wordtune is an AI-powered writing assistant that improves the quality of your texts, allowing you to easily rephrase sentences, refine your text’s tone, and enhance the overall readability.

This app can improve your small business’s image by ensuring that your copy, marketing, and content campaigns are optimized, grammatically correct, and easy to understand.

Wordtune’s rewriting and rephrasing tool offers suggestions for fast sentence rewriting. The tone adjustment and length modification features also transform your texts to fit your intended audience.

Applications:

Enhanced readability – It ensures your message is clear and easy to understand, helping with customer interactions and marketing materials

– It ensures your message is clear and easy to understand, helping with customer interactions and marketing materials Saves time – Offers instant rewriting suggestions and quick edits, and allows you to focus more on other business operations

– Offers instant rewriting suggestions and quick edits, and allows you to focus more on other business operations Improves engagement – Better-written content will engage your audience more effectively, leading to an increase in customer retention and sales

Furthermore, Wordtune works with various platforms, including but not limited to Google Docs, Gmail, and your social media accounts. This makes it flexible and adaptable to any task.

Pros

Easily integrates with your writing processes

Works with Google Docs, Gmail, social media, etc.

Offers some great sentence, structure, and vocabulary suggestions

Cons

Requires an internet connection to function optimally

The free version has some usage limitations

Try Wordtune

Process Street, as the name suggests, is a powerful process management platform that helps teams easily manage their workflows.

Its user-friendly interface makes it accessible to any user, making the entire process intuitive and straightforward. The tool will use its AI powers to simplify creating and managing checklists and workflows for your small business.

The app has no steep learning curve, and the advanced checklists with automation capabilities help your team collaborate better while providing data across multiple platforms.

The app also offers some custom workflow templates, making it easier than ever to standardize processes across the business without missing any details.

Applications:

Improves efficiency – Automating routine tasks will enable you to free up more time for more strategic work

– Automating routine tasks will enable you to free up more time for more strategic work Gain insights – You get detailed reports and analytics to track goals and performance

– You get detailed reports and analytics to track goals and performance Improves collaboration – The shared checklist feature and automated workflows make collaboration a breeze

This app impressed me with its AI workflow builder. Furthermore, Process Street integrates seamlessly with over 3000 tools, including Zapier, Trello, Slack, and Google Drive.

Pros

Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to use even for less tech-savvy users

It adapts to a wide range of business needs and processes for the best results

Highly scalable

Cons

Locating archived lists can be somewhat difficult

Try Process Street

Zoho Zia is an AI-powered sales assistant in the Zoho ecosystem. It was designed to enhance business operations through data analysis and task automation.

It helps your teams interact with their CRM databases easily and more efficiently, offering AI predictions and intelligent solutions to sales processes.

Zia analyzes sales data and activities and predicts outcomes while offering your business recommendations for more efficient workflow creation.

The app is designed with a conversational interface, making it easy for users to interact. You can use either voice or chat, allowing quick access to any information from the CRM database.

Applications:

Data-driven insights – Helps businesses make informed decisions by analyzing CRM data and predicting sales outcomes

– Helps businesses make informed decisions by analyzing CRM data and predicting sales outcomes Task efficiency – Automates repetitive tasks and allows employees to focus on more complex ones

– Automates repetitive tasks and allows employees to focus on more complex ones Ease of access – Users a conversational interface for quick and easy access to CRM data

Zoho is well-known for its emphasis on privacy and data security, so you can rest assured that any shared data is protected.

Pros

User-friendly interface

Task automation saves a lot of time

Offers a wide range of functionalities across the Zoho suite

Cons

Some features have a learning curve

The app’s effectiveness relies on the integration with other Zoho apps

Get Zoho Zia

Regie.ai is a powerful AI sales platform that uses intelligent algorithms to enhance prospecting and improve communication for businesses of all sizes.

This app simplifies your sales processes by automating and personalizing your email outreach campaigns.

Regie.ai uses generative AI to create unique, relevant, and personalized communications for each prospect. It can then automatically send emails on behalf of your business’s sales reps, optimizing the sales cycle.

The app then tracks all engagement and adjusts communication strategies based on this information.

Applications:

Improves efficiency – The automation process for the creation and sending of personalized emails saves time and resources

– The automation process for the creation and sending of personalized emails saves time and resources Boosts engagement – Automatically tracks how prospects interact with emails

– Automatically tracks how prospects interact with emails Organizes workflows – Integrates perfectly with other sales tools for a cohesive workflow

It also has a straightforward interface, so integrating the tool within your business is simple.

Pros

Creates unique personalized emails that improve your engagement rates

User-friendly interface

Saves time by automating repetitive tasks in the sales process

Provides data-driven insights

Cons

A bit of a learning curve to maximize effectiveness

The tone and style of automated messages might not be suitable for all industries

Try Regie.ai

UiPath is a leader in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market, offering a powerful platform for business process automation.

The tool was designed to help various organizations automate repetitive tasks, ensuring the human workforce can handle the most pressing tasks.

UiPath excels at creating software robots that imitate human actions, allowing the app to cover various tasks. Its user-friendly interface makes it accessible, allowing users to design and deploy automation workflows quickly.

Applications:

Cost reduction – It reduces costs by automating tasks that would otherwise require human labor to complete

– It reduces costs by automating tasks that would otherwise require human labor to complete Productivity boost – It frees up your staff’s task list by streamlining the repetitive tasks

– It frees up your staff’s task list by streamlining the repetitive tasks Accuracy and compliance – Automating tasks reduces the risk of human error and automatically adheres to all regulations

Furthermore, the app works perfectly with various applications and systems, ensuring your business stays flexible and adaptable.

Pros

Easy to use even by inexperienced users

Improves the company’s flexibility by adapting to your specific needs

Integrates perfectly within existing systems

Extensive documentation and a supportive user community

Cons

Some advanced features might be too complex for beginner users

Even though it does offer value, the cost might be too much for some smaller businesses

Try UiPath

How Can AI Benefit Your Small Business

Small businesses must leverage every tool to stay competitive in the market.

AI offers a fantastic solution for that purpose, covering almost every aspect imaginable, including marketing, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

Content Marketing Customer Service Retail Manufacturing Healthcare Finance Education Rapidly generate drafts, summaries, articles, etc. Targeted advertising AI-powered chatbots provide 24/7 support E-commerce & online sales Production planning & control Medical diagnosis & treatment Financial advisory services Personalized learning paths Saves costs of hiring new content writers Content creation Sentiment analysis tools can improve customer interactions Product recommendations Supply chain optimization Patient data management Investment & portfolio management Intelligent tutoring systems AI ensures consistent tone and style SEO optimization AI can handle routine inquiries and automate repetitive tasks Social media and influencer marketing Quality control & inspection Drug discovery & development Fraud detection & risk analysis Automated grading & feedback Analyzes customer data for targeted content Customer behavior analysis It can simplify complex concepts Customer behavior analysis Predictive maintenance Medical imaging analysis Algorithmic trading Student performance analytics Insights into content performance Efficient lead generation AI tools can provide troubleshooting guidance Inventory management Robotics & automation Clinical trial recruitment Financial forecasting & budgeting Admissions process automation

As you can see, the versatility of AI tools can’t be matched by any other technology, so integrating them into your business is becoming an increasing necessity.

Wrap up

In today’s deep dive into AI tools for small businesses, we explored tools with various capabilities.

Regardless of your industry, AI tools can help you streamline your processes, whether it’s finances, HR, marketing, or any other department.

Keep it savvy and slick, and let AI do the heavy lifting. Here’s to small businesses doing big things!