AI SEO Tools: 15 Best Software in 2024

AI SEO tools can significantly impact your website and help you reach the best possible ranking. Considering the number of options, it can be a daunting task to explore them all.

As always, the devil is in the details, so I tested more than 40 AI apps that offer SEO-related features.

Below, you can see 15 of the best options on the market, so read on!

Surfer SEO is a powerful on-page optimization tool.

It analyzes the content against a whopping number of 500 page signals, thus identifying what’s missing on the page, website, or content plan.

Surfer SEO includes a content editor, SERP analyzer, and a built-in keyword research tool. The content editor can improve your page’s ranking on SERP.

Even though the app is pricey, the level of insight it provides makes it worth the investment. Even more, the user-friendly interface makes it accessible to all users.

Pros

It offers real-time recommendations

Includes various valuable features like keyword research tools, SERP analyzers, etc.

Perfect for both individual freelancers, small businesses, or large corporations

It makes the process of creating perfectly optimized content easier

Cons

It has a learning curve to be fully operational

The entire platform will require time to be used optimally

MarketBrew is an AI software that was designed with SEO optimization in mind. This app contains many tools that will improve your SEO performance.

Its ability to track and reveal any algorithmic updates for any search engine made it stand out. This helps your website rank better in front of competitors.

The software includes valuable tools like search engine modeling, neural network crawlers, on-page/off-page metrics, and a predictive platform.

Using these features, you can understand why some specific web pages are selected over others, find areas where you can improve your traffic, and measure the impact of the changes.

Pros

Creates a perfect environment for keyword research, content planning, and creation

Includes powerful tools like AI and Google NLP

Great for local marketing, social media rankings, etc.

Can predict how algorithm changes will affect your SEO score

It allows you to observe the decisions search engines make

Cons

To get a price quote, you’ll need to contact the company

The website doesn’t include live chat support

KeywordInsights is a well-rounded content marketing platform that uses AI to help with keyword research, content planning, and content creation.

It’s well-known on the market for its capability to identify the correct search intent for a list of keywords and even to cluster a set of options into topic clusters. This makes it easier to see how your keywords can be grouped for increased SEO scores.

The Keyword Discovery feature ensures you’ll always have fresh keywords available, while the AI provides a valuable overview of search engine results.

Pros

Excellent at keyword clustering and content planning

Offers a comprehensive platform designed explicitly for SEO optimization

Simplifies all the processes behind a good SEO score

Effective operation and time-saving tool

Very accurate keyword research capabilities

Cons

You must choose keywords that you expect to rank based on difficulty and volume levels

The language support is quite limited

Frase is an advanced AI SEO tool that was designed with an SEO optimization focus. This software stands out with its ability to identify and generate the questions your target audience is asking.

This ensures that your content has value from the moment of creating it.

It includes valuable features like question research capabilities, AI-generated briefs, and content optimization features. They save you time while also helping you create detailed and SEO-focused content.

The company has been on the market since 2016, and the Frase team is working tirelessly to expand its features exponentially.

Pros

Includes a free forever plan

Contains a variety of SEO research and tools

Offers organic and PPC keyword research tools

A good number of on-page SEO features

Has the capacity to perform competitor analysis

Cons

If the covered topics are overly technical, the app might have some issues

Performing your manual research is extremely important

SE Ranking is a comprehensive SEO platform with various valuable features. This app works by combining unique datasets with advanced AI features to help SEO professionals get great results.

The app covers almost everything you need, including keyword and competitive research, on-page and off-page optimizations, content creation, and local SEO.

Its website auditor capabilities, page changes monitor, and index checker made it stand out. Having these tools at your disposal simplifies the SEO optimization process considerably.

You can use them to find and fix technical and on-page problems, manage backlinks, and even project your web page’s rankings.

Pros

Intuitive user interface with straightforward options and menus

Can help writers/editors find unique content ideas

The AI writer can assist in writing optimized content

In-depth and accurate keyword research capacity

Can produce customizable reports to import to XLS or CSV

Cons

The AI writer is limited to 250.000 words

The Essential Plan offers only low-priority support

It’s impossible to share projects between more subaccounts

GrowthBar is another great AI-powered SEO tool designed for marketers and bloggers.

The powerful AI language behind this app is an NLP, which allows you to write blog posts faster.

Some outstanding features include keyword research capabilities, a First Draft Builder, and varied SEO recommendations. These include word counts, LSI keywords, readability levels, etc.

Additional features include AI writing for press releases, product descriptions, sales emails, and even email newsletters.

The user-friendly interface makes it even more helpful. Companies like AllTrails, Product Hunt, and Minted use it consistently with excellent results.

Pros

Helps with the content creation process with a hub-build

Good AI features that can simplify the creation of new content

Includes a good set of keyword research capabilities

The interface is well-designed and easy to use

Cons

Some users might see it as too expensive

There might be a learning curve involved

Its features are limited when compared to other options on the list

NEURONwriter is a powerful content marketing platform that uses AI to help with keyword research, content planning, and content creation.

One of the most critical features is that it can easily bulk-identify search intent for a list of keywords and adapt the results accordingly.

You can use the built-in Keyword Discovery feature, which analyzes thousands of relevant keywords and identifies your seed terms.

The Content Brief feature is also handy, offering you a birds-eye-view of SEO results. Even more, the developer team for this app is super open to feedback and works constantly on improving the app.

Pros

Can quickly generate AI-written content based on your requirements

Style and preferences for writing are comprehensive

It can be used to create website content, blog posts, articles, etc.

Cons

Some users might not find the template-heavy build to be customizable enough for exact results

DiiB is a user-friendly SEO platform with many useful features that can help you optimize your website’s SEO.

The RankGuard and issues alerting feature makes it invaluable, especially for technical SEO. The company provides you with a well-rounded growth plan for your online business.

The app syncs instantly with Google Analytics, and the AI-powered algorithms help you generate an easy-to-use growth plan.

DiiB is more expensive than other SEO tools, but its standout characteristics make it a worthwhile investment. Quickly transform your business’s data into actual values with this handy app.

Pros

A helpful tool that analyzes your website’s performance

It includes backlink analysis capabilities

Can help manage your website’s data efficiently

It tracks the changes and improvements in your website’s performance

Cons

Some users have complained about the tool’s trustworthiness

It’s expensive for the tools it provides

Jasper is designed to be used as a marketing tool for brands of all kinds. The app employs AI-powered features to optimize your campaigns or create them from scratch.

The software includes features like Brand Voice, which will determine the content style the AI must produce to fit your company’s requirements. It contains 50 knowledge assets, which can be used to train your AI for your specific requirements.

Jasper can be used to write and edit marketing copy, create a content strategy, write product or content briefs, create social media posts, etc.

Pros

Automates the process of creating reports with clear information

It automatically integrates data from multiple sources

The dashboards are completely customizable

It can be easily scaled to any data size

Cons

The interface can be confusing and too complex for what it does

Customization features are limited even though they’re present

Semrush is a complete SEO platform with various helpful features, all powered by AI. You can use this tool to observe keyword trends, generate content ideas, optimize specific on-page elements, etc.

This app has an enormous keyword database and built-in social media management features. This makes managing your online presence simpler than ever.

Semrush’s free plan is limited, but the Premium version can be used as an SEO, content marketing, and social marketing suite.

Pros

Has robust SEO tools with keyword research, competitor analysis, etc.

It also provides PPC data besides the organic search information

Includes a powerful competition analyzer

It consists of a free plan for users who want to try it out

Cons

The paid plans are expensive when compared to other options

The free plan, even though proper for testing, is minimal

NitroPack can be seen as a website performance platform with AI capabilities.

This powerful app combines a range of speed optimization capabilities into one comprehensive tool.

It can automatically apply every possible speed optimization to your website.

NitroPack has various useful features like advanced caching capabilities, image optimization, and HTML, CSS, and JavaScript minification. They ensure that your website’s performance will increase considerably while improving your SEO scores.

All these features are packed into a well-designed and user-friendly interface, so you can quickly access any tool.

Pros

A useful WordPress plugin that optimizes your content for speed through caching and modification

Includes a variety of automatic site speed optimizations and Core Web Vitals

Fully compatible with WordPress, Woo, Adobe Commerce, and OpenCart

Designed to improve the Google PageSpeed score

Cons

The features are limited compared to other suits

It doesn’t include an automatic follow-up feature

AlliAI is another incredible SEO platform with various AI-powered features, allowing you to automate SEO at scale.

This tool is well-known for its capability to make thousands to millions of code and content changes in minutes. No human could ever beat these numbers!

Some fantastic features from AlliAI include site-wide on-page SEO, live editor, and bulk generation of page titles. These features save you time while also offering valuable results.

Various well-known companies use AlliAI because of its fantastic SEO optimization techniques and easily accessible user interface.

Pros

Successfully automates a variety of SEO-related aspects

Provides a great keyword research tool

Includes a variety of content optimization features with live suggestions

Helps users build backlinks by identifying opportunities

Cons

The customization levels are minimal

Steep learning curve for inexperienced users

As the name suggests, the SEO Topical Map Maker is an AI-powered tool that helps you create topical maps for your website.

The app can quickly identify your content network’s core sections and offer advice on optimizing it for the best results.

It includes a built-in ChatGPT bot, which can help with creativity and expand the topical map with some prompts.

The ability to expand on the already-produced results makes it a convenient tool. The user-friendly interface makes it accessible to beginners and professionals alike.

Pros

Helps create a website’s semantic SEO strategy

Identifies any relevant search queries for the website/industry

Creates visual topical maps with a clear structure and respecting the niche

It can be used to build topical authority and increase organic traffic

Cons

Customization features are limited

Might be too complex for novice users

Screaming Frog SEO Spider is a versatile, powerful, and lightweight web crawler designed with SEO professionals in mind.

This tool enables you to optimize your content to suit the SEO requirements of Google or any other search engine. This handy tool crawls websites, can debug site behavior, and simulates Google’s crawling bots.

This gives you a well-documented idea of what Google will think about your website/webpage.

Even more, Screaming Frog ensures that your entire website is indexed. Even though it’s a bit more technical than other tools on the list, it’s a great option.

Pros

It crawls your website in a few seconds and offers in-depth results

Offers in-depth analysis of site behaviors

Simulates Google’s crawling of a website so it can offer ranking predictions for content

Perfect for crawling a website for Technical SEO errors

Cons

Solely focuses on web crawling

LinkHunter is an automated link-building tool designed to help create fantastic quality backlinks.

The creators of this app decided to use already built campaigns that have proven to be great backing strategies.

This software can easily find guest posting opportunities, secure product reviews, and add your website to the resource lists.

Even though it’s a relatively new tool, it has been developed continuously. I’m curious to see how the app will continue to evolve.

Pros

Streamlines the outreach process and brings it under one overview

It saves a significant amount of time doing research

You can set custom campaign goals

The price is reasonable for the tasks it covers

Cons

It’s not as versatile as other tools

How To Boost Your SEO with AI?

Keyword Research

As we all know, keyword research is crucial for SEO success, and I’ve added some software options to help with this topic: Surfer SEO, KeywordInsights, and Semrush.

All of them are excellent options for keyword research. Surfer SEO makes competitor research and keyword optimization easier than the alternative.

KeywordInsights offers keyword discovery and actionable clustering insights, which gives it an edge in these departments.

Semrush provides valuable insights into keyword trends, generates great content ideas, and optimizes on-page elements while covering backlinks.

Even though all 3 of these tools are good, Semrush could be a better choice for you because of its comprehensive build and variety of features.

Topical Maps

Topical maps make it simpler to understand the content landscape and make decisions wisely.

Frase is one of the best tools to offer these services. You can use it to create content briefs and SERP data enrichment.

An alternative to Frase is the SEO Topicalk Map Maker from the Moonlit Platform. This tool enables you to create a topical map by asking for specific information about your website.

This information is then used to create a visual topical map while emulating how search engines like Google interpret topic structures.

Frase is a fantastic app, while the other software option focuses on creating topical maps from scratch with features from ChatGPT bots.

Even though both tools are very effective, Frase might be a better choice for creating topical maps, with its broader range of features.

On-Page Optimization

On-page optimization is paramount, as this will affect your website’s visibility and, thus, your exposure to possible clients.

MarketBrew is here to help with this part, allowing you to take advantage of its features for on-page SEO optimization. The app will forecast your page’s search rankings depending on the data you feed into this tool.

E-A-T (Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness)

Improving your website’s EAT score enormously impacts your SERP ranking and online visibility.

SE Ranking is my recommended tool for this topic. This powerful app simplifies the process of ensuring your website is reaching as many people as possible.

Semrush is an alternative to SE Ranking that drastically improves your website’s E-A-T values.

Regarding the impact these apps have on EAT, I must mention that Semrush offers information about keyword trends, analyzes backlinks, and offers recommendations.

While both tools are very effective, SE Ranking is easier to use, while Semrush offers features more suited to experienced users with more advanced features. Choosing the right one will come down to your personal preferences and needs.

Helpfulness

The website’s helpfulness score represents how much the information has impacted the reader/user.

I recommend NEURONwriter for this topic, as this great tool can suggest content ideas based on large databases.

Using this information wisely will surely increase the helpfulness of the content you promote on your website.

As an alternative, I can recommend Screaming Frog SEO Spider. Yes, that’s a real name.

This valuable and lightweight tool crawls the website’s links, images, CSS, scripts, and apps from the perspective of SEO. It works fast and offers excellent results.

NEURONwriter has excellent features like built-in document management, AI templates, etc. On the other hand, Screaming Frog SEO Spider is more focused on the technical side of SEO.

Technical SEO

Technical SEO is also essential to ensure that your content is crawled and indexed effectively by Google bots.

For this, I recommend DiiB, which offers RankGuard and issues alerting. These features are beneficial for technical SEO.

Another tool that can be used for technical SEO is the previously mentioned Screaming Frog SEO Spider.

This handy and small tool scans your website fast, offering a list of results.

On the other hand, Diib offers some great features and a more user-friendly interface. The winner in this category has to be the Screaming Frog SEO Spider, which is more comprehensive.

Link-building

Link-building is another crucial aspect of your content’s SEO optimization process, and AI SEO tools can help.

GrowthBar offers a ranking tracker, which can be helpful for link-building strategies. This app includes an AI writer, a meta description generator, and a keyword ranking tracker. This makes it an excellent choice for link building.

An alternative to this software is LinkHunter, which has a more focused approach to link building. The features include a modality to search contact information for site owners.

GrowthBar is the best choice if you want a more versatile tool, while LinkHunter is a more link-building tailored option.

Content Generation

AI tools can also be used for content generation, and tools like Jasper or Surfer SEO work perfectly.

Jasper is an AI writing assistant that can create SEO-optimized blogs, emails, and other types of content.

Even though AI can help generate content worth your reader’s time, I recommend verifying and rewriting the content for the best SEO results.

In this battle, Jasper wins the prize, offering more features like 50+ copywriting templates, auto-save, plagiarism checker, and even a brand voice customization feature.

Video Creation

AI can also be used to create videos for SEO. Tools like AlliAI are a good example.

You can use it to optimize any SERP video in just a few minutes. AlliAI also includes useful SEO project management tools to round it up even more.

Page Load Speed & User Experience

AlliAI and Nitro Pack offer features that cover your page load speed and user experience requirements.

AlliAI helps you optimize the website for SERPs in a few minutes, making it perfect for fast-changing environments.

Nitro Pack includes more features like image optimization, choosing sizes, and compressing, and also adapts your images to load faster.

That being said, I think AlliAI is the better option, as it includes a comprehensive set of SEO features.

Bulk On-page Optimization

Alli AI offers many bulk-on-page optimization features that simplify managing your site’s SEO. This includes site-wide on-page SEO and live editor, and can even bulk-generate page titles.

Surfer SEO includes some of those features but not at the same level.

Building a set of amazing AI SEO tools has never been easier, thanks to this list!

Feel free to share your choice in the comment section found below this guide.