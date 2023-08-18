5 Best AI Girl Generator Tools in 2023

Combining artificial intelligence with human creativity has created many applications with various capabilities, including Discord AI art generators and even amazing 3D AI art generators.

Among AI generator types, AI girl generator tools have also been made, allowing users to create virtual female characters from scratch.

The results are incredibly realistic, and different tools allow users to customize every image characteristic, no matter if you want to create AI art for Etsy, or revamp your YouTube channel with some great thumbnails.

AI girl generator tools use complicated algorithms to bring virtual characters to life, imitating human features, expressions, and styles. These tools can benefit creative expression, gaming, storytelling, and even animations.

1. Perchance – Free & Easy-to-Use AI Character Creator

Perchance is the most straightforward AI girl generator tool, offering a simple, quick, and efficient platform for users who want to get inspired.

To start using this tool, you can open the website and write the prompt describing the image you want the AI tool to generate. Using as much detail as possible will ensure that the AI will have the exact results presented to you, so make sure to cover all aspects of your character.

If you have any elements in mind that should not be included in the results, you can add the description in the Anti-Description text box. Furthermore, you can click the Art Style drop-down menu and choose from the 50+ art styles. After this, clicking the Shape drop-down will ensure that the final results fit your criteria in terms of image size.

The results are excellent, and the fact that the character can be customized offers Perchance the top position in our guide on this topic.

Pros

User-friendly interface

Includes anti-description, art style, and shape settings

Great quality results

Completely free

Cons

The design of the page looks old, and some users might not appreciate it

Requires users to deactivate adblockers

2. Artguru AI Character Generator – Best AI Girl Creator for Professionals

Artguru.ai’s Character Generator tool bridges the gap between artistic expression and technological innovation and allows artists to create fantastic character designs with just a few tweaks.

This tool can be beneficial if you feel your inspiration lacks originality, whether you’re an artist, storyteller, game developer, or creative.

The platform includes various features that cover the needs of beginners and experienced designers. Employing a wide range of design elements, including facial features, hairstyles, and clothing, this tool has got you covered.

One of the essential features of this AI-powered tool is its ability to adapt every element to the overall feel and vibe of the artwork, thus maintaining consistency across projects.

Pros

Easy to use for users of every level

Wide range of styles and elements

It saves creators valuable time

AI ensures that all design elements harmonize

Cons

Some designed characters share similarities

Design customization features are not enough, or professional designers

3. Charat V – Best for VTuber Character Creation

Charat V is a revolutionary piece of AI software that captured the attention of writers, artists, and other creator types, by offering users the possibility of creating a customized VTuber Live2D model, which can be used in various settings.

Using the Charat Genesis feature, users can create full-body models which include basic animations, which can be used seamlessly inside Vtube Studio, PrpLive, Facerig, and Animaze. The delivery of the finished product usually takes around one week but doesn’t surpass 30 days.

After importing the data from Charat into one of the software options above, you can start streaming or shooting videos with your new character.

Pros

Great range of character customization options

Creates full-body Live2D models with basic animation

Delivery usually takes a week

High-quality results with a wide range of customization for Premium plans

Compatible with Vtube Studio, PrpLive, Facerig, and Animaze

Cons

Some users might find the anime style not to be useful

The free plan only includes limited customization options

4. Veed.IO – Best Character Creator with Video Tools

Veed.io is an AI girl generator and video-creation platform that also includes a character generator allowing users to create unique characters with just a text prompt.

Whether you’re a proficient designer or want to have some fun exploring the results of your prompts, the Veed.io Character Generator will keep you occupied for hours.

Users can choose from a few resolutions for the results, including 256×256, 512×512, and 1024×1024, making it useful for various activities. Even more, you can also edit the image by using the built-in Image Editor.

The editor comes with various unique tools, including audio samples for videos, the capability to add subtitles and text, and even use pre-created templates.

Pros

Powerful video-creation platform with a variety of AI customization tools

AI-powered editing tools for teasers, explainer videos, etc.

Unlimited number of text-to-image creation

Option to download the character image or integrate it into a video

You can add music, text, sound effects, etc.

Cons

The large amount of customization options could overwhelm beginners

5. Fotor Character Generator – High-Resolution Images

The Character Generator from Fotor is another excellent option for users interested in creating characters with specific features and characteristics, and the customization tools included make it perfect for artists, designers, and amateurs alike.

The app creates fantastic designs for you, and you can start by adding a text in the text-to-image section which describes your desired outcome, then choose a desired image style from the 14 available. After doing this, you can select the number of images the software should generate based on your prompt. You can choose a minimum of 2 pictures and a maximum of 6. After this, all you have to do is click Generate and edit the images to your liking.

Pros

Easy to use and customize results

Good range of art styles to choose from

Useful post-creation editing tools

High-resolution results with fantastic quality

Can create images from text or an image

Cons

The free version only gives users three credits

Choosing the right AI girl character creator software will make a massive difference in your creation process, whether you’re a professional looking for inspiration or a novice enjoying the AI-image generation capabilities of this outstanding technology.

The software options we recommended in this guide covered a variety of possible fields, including creating characters for your virtual YouTube narrator, video editing and customization, and protecting the needs of both professionals and amateurs alike.

Feel free to share your choice with us by using the comment section below this article.