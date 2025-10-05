7 Best Big Button Keyboards For Android

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Are you tired of squinting at tiny keys on your Android device? Do you struggle with accuracy when typing on a standard touchscreen keyboard? You’re not alone. Many users, especially those with visual impairments or larger fingers, find standard keyboards frustrating. Fortunately, there are several excellent big button keyboard apps for Android that can significantly improve your typing experience.

These apps offer larger, more easily visible keys, customizable layouts, and other features designed to make typing on your Android device more comfortable and efficient. Whether you’re sending emails, writing documents, or simply browsing the web, a big button keyboard can make a world of difference.

Which Big Button Keyboard App is Right for You?

Simple Big Keyboard

Simple Big Keyboard lives up to its name, offering a straightforward and uncluttered interface with large, easy-to-read keys. It’s an excellent choice for users who want a basic, functional keyboard without a lot of bells and whistles. It focuses on providing a simple and effective solution for those who need larger keys.

This keyboard is particularly helpful for seniors or anyone who finds standard keyboards too small and difficult to use. The customizable key sizes and color themes allow you to personalize the keyboard to your specific needs and preferences.

Large, easy-to-read keys

Customizable key sizes

Multiple color themes

Simple and uncluttered interface

Pricing: Free

MessagEase Keyboard

MessagEase is a unique keyboard that uses a radically different layout than traditional QWERTY keyboards. Instead of individual keys, it features nine large buttons, each representing multiple letters. This innovative design allows for faster and more accurate typing, once you get the hang of it.

While it might take some time to learn, MessagEase can be incredibly efficient for experienced users. The large buttons and intuitive layout make it a great option for those with motor skill difficulties or visual impairments.

Unique nine-button layout

Gesture-based typing

Customizable key assignments

Fast and efficient typing (once learned)

Pricing: Free (with in-app purchases for themes)

Thumb Keyboard

Thumb Keyboard is designed with tablets in mind, offering a split keyboard layout that makes it easier to type with your thumbs. It also features a standard keyboard layout, as well as a variety of customization options. The large keys and adjustable size make it a comfortable and efficient option for users of all ages.

The split layout is particularly useful for larger tablets, as it allows you to reach all the keys without stretching your fingers too far. The keyboard also includes a number row and arrow keys for added convenience.

Split keyboard layout for tablets

Standard keyboard layout available

Customizable key sizes and positions

Number row and arrow keys

Pricing: \$2.49

Big Keyboard Standard

Big Keyboard Standard offers a simple, clean interface with large, well-spaced keys. It’s designed to be easy to use and understand, making it a great choice for beginners or those who prefer a minimalist approach. The keyboard is highly customizable, allowing you to adjust the key size, color, and layout to your liking.

This keyboard is particularly useful for users who need a simple and reliable keyboard without a lot of distractions. The large keys and clear interface make it easy to type accurately and efficiently.

Large, well-spaced keys

Simple and clean interface

Customizable key size and color

Easy to use and understand

Pricing: Free

Panaboard Keyboard

Panaboard Keyboard offers a unique feature: the ability to create custom keyboard layouts with extra-large keys. This is particularly useful for users who need specific keys to be larger than others. You can assign different functions to each key, making it a highly customizable and versatile option.

This keyboard is ideal for users who have specific needs or preferences that aren’t met by other big button keyboards. The ability to create custom layouts allows you to tailor the keyboard to your exact requirements.

Customizable keyboard layouts

Extra-large key options

Assignable key functions

Highly versatile and adaptable

Pricing: Free

ASK Keyboard Big Button

ASK Keyboard Big Button is designed specifically for users who need a large, easy-to-see keyboard. It features a simple and intuitive interface with large keys and customizable color themes. The keyboard also includes a number row and arrow keys for added convenience.

This keyboard is particularly useful for seniors or anyone with visual impairments. The large keys and clear interface make it easy to type accurately and efficiently.

Large, easy-to-see keys

Simple and intuitive interface

Customizable color themes

Number row and arrow keys

Pricing: Free

Perfect Keyboard

Perfect Keyboard offers a wide range of customization options, including adjustable key sizes, colors, and layouts. It also features a built-in text editor and a variety of other useful tools. The keyboard is designed to be both functional and aesthetically pleasing, making it a great choice for users who want a keyboard that looks as good as it performs.

This keyboard is ideal for users who want a high degree of control over their typing experience. The customizable options allow you to tailor the keyboard to your specific needs and preferences.

Adjustable key sizes and colors

Customizable layouts

Built-in text editor

Functional and aesthetically pleasing

Pricing: Free (with in-app purchases for additional features)

Feature Comparison

Feature Simple Big Keyboard MessagEase Keyboard Thumb Keyboard Big Keyboard Standard Panaboard Keyboard ASK Keyboard Big Button Perfect Keyboard Key Size Customizable Large (9 buttons) Customizable Customizable Customizable Large Customizable Layout Standard Unique Split/Standard Standard Customizable Standard Customizable Customization Color Themes Key Assignments Size/Position Size/Color Custom Layouts Color Themes Size/Color/Layout Price Free Free (IAP) \$2.49 Free Free Free Free (IAP)

Choosing the right big button keyboard depends on your individual needs and preferences. Consider factors such as key size, layout, customization options, and price when making your decision.

Tips

Experiment with different keyboard layouts to find one that feels comfortable and natural for you.

Adjust the key size to a level that allows you to type accurately without making mistakes.

Use color themes to improve visibility and reduce eye strain.

Take advantage of customization options to tailor the keyboard to your specific needs.

Practice regularly to improve your typing speed and accuracy.

Making Typing Easier

Big button keyboards can significantly improve the typing experience on Android devices for users with visual impairments or those who simply prefer larger keys. By considering the features and benefits of each app, you can find the perfect keyboard to meet your needs.

FAQ

What is a big button keyboard?

A big button keyboard is a keyboard app for mobile devices that features larger keys than a standard keyboard, making it easier to type accurately, especially for people with visual impairments or larger fingers.

Are big button keyboards only for people with visual impairments?

No, while they are helpful for people with visual impairments, anyone who finds standard keyboards too small or difficult to use can benefit from a big button keyboard.

Can I customize the appearance of big button keyboards?

Yes, many big button keyboards offer customization options such as adjustable key sizes, colors, and layouts.

Are big button keyboards free?

Some big button keyboards are free, while others offer paid versions with additional features or customization options.

