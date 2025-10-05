How To Lock Your Facebook Profile On Mobile And Web (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Protecting your privacy on social media is increasingly important. Facebook offers a feature that allows you to lock your profile, limiting the information visible to people you’re not friends with. This guide will walk you through the steps on how to lock your Facebook profile, both on your mobile device and through a web browser.

Locking your profile enhances your privacy by restricting what non-friends can see. They won’t be able to view your full-size profile picture, posts, stories, or photos. It also limits the visibility of your “public” content. Let’s explore how to enable this feature across different platforms.

How Do I Lock My Facebook Profile?

Locking Your Facebook Profile on Mobile

Open the Facebook App: Launch the Facebook application on your Android or iOS device. Go to Your Profile: Tap on your profile picture or name to navigate to your personal profile page. Access the More Options Menu: Look for the three dots (more options) located next to the “Add to Story” button. Tap on them. Find the “Lock Profile” Option: In the menu that appears, scroll down and select “Lock Profile.” Confirm Your Choice: A screen will appear explaining what happens when you lock your profile. Tap the “Lock Your Profile” button to confirm. Profile Locked: You will see a confirmation message that your profile is now locked. Tap “OK” to finish.

Locking Your Facebook Profile on the Web

Go to Facebook Website: Open your web browser and go to the Facebook website (www.facebook.com) and log in. Navigate to Your Profile: Click on your name in the top-left corner to go to your profile page. Access the More Options Menu: Click on the three dots icon located below your cover photo. Select “Lock Profile”: From the dropdown menu, choose the “Lock Profile” option. Confirm Your Choice: A window will pop up explaining the features of locking your profile. Click the “Lock Your Profile” button. Profile Locked: You’ll get a confirmation message stating that your profile is now locked. Click “Close” to complete the process.

What Happens When You Lock Your Profile?

Locking your profile on Facebook restricts the visibility of your content to people who aren’t your friends. Here’s a quick overview:

Feature Unlocked Profile Locked Profile Profile Picture Visible to everyone Visible to friends only Posts & Stories Visible to everyone (depending on privacy settings) Visible to friends only Full-Size Profile Picture Visible to everyone Visible to friends only Public Content Visible to everyone Visible to friends only

Tips for Maintaining Your Privacy

Review Your Friend List: Regularly review your friend list and remove any unfamiliar or suspicious accounts.

Regularly review your friend list and remove any unfamiliar or suspicious accounts. Adjust Privacy Settings: Customize your privacy settings to control who can see your posts, photos, and personal information.

Customize your privacy settings to control who can see your posts, photos, and personal information. Be Mindful of What You Share: Think twice before posting sensitive information that could compromise your privacy.

Think twice before posting sensitive information that could compromise your privacy. Use Strong Passwords: Use a strong, unique password for your Facebook account and enable two-factor authentication for added security.

Keeping Your Facebook Profile Secure

Locking your Facebook profile is a simple yet effective way to enhance your privacy and control who can access your personal information. By following these steps, you can enjoy a safer and more secure social media experience.

FAQ

What does locking my Facebook profile do? Locking your profile limits who can see your posts, profile pictures, and other information to only your friends.

Can my friends still see my posts if my profile is locked? Yes, your friends will still be able to see your posts and other content as usual.

How do I unlock my Facebook profile? You can unlock your profile by going to your profile page, clicking the three dots, and selecting “Unlock Profile.”

Will people know if I lock my profile? No, Facebook does not notify your friends or other users when you lock your profile.

Is locking my profile the same as blocking someone? No, locking your profile restricts what non-friends can see, while blocking someone prevents them from seeing your profile and contacting you.

