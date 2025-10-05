Top Open-Ear Headphones For Awareness

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Open-ear headphones are revolutionizing how we listen to music and podcasts while staying connected to our surroundings. Unlike traditional headphones that cover or insert into the ear, open-ear designs allow ambient sound to filter through, ensuring you’re aware of your environment. This is particularly useful for activities like running, cycling, or working in a busy office.

These headphones are designed for safety and comfort, offering a unique listening experience that doesn’t isolate you from the world. Whether you prioritize situational awareness, comfort during long wear, or simply prefer not to have anything directly in your ear canal, there’s an open-ear headphone option to suit your needs.

What Are The Best Open-Ear Wireless Headphones?

Let’s explore some of the best open-ear wireless headphones available today.

Shokz OpenRun Pro

The Shokz OpenRun Pro are a top pick for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. They use bone conduction technology to transmit sound through your cheekbones, leaving your ears open to hear traffic, conversations, and other important sounds. These headphones are lightweight, comfortable, and sweat-resistant, making them ideal for intense workouts. The OpenRun Pro also boasts improved bass and a longer battery life compared to previous Shokz models.

These headphones are not just about performance; they’re about safety. Runners can enjoy their favorite playlists without sacrificing awareness of their surroundings. Cyclists can hear approaching cars, and commuters can stay alert on busy streets.

Key Features:

Bone conduction technology

IP55 water resistance

9th generation bone conduction technology with Shokz TurboPitch™ technology

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Price: $179.95

Shokz OpenMove

The Shokz OpenMove offers a more budget-friendly entry point into the world of bone conduction headphones. While it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of the OpenRun Pro, it still delivers a solid listening experience with open-ear awareness. It’s a great choice for everyday use, from commuting to casual workouts.

The OpenMove is designed to be versatile and accessible. It features three different EQ modes to optimize sound for various activities, and its lightweight design ensures a comfortable fit for extended wear.

Key Features:

Bone conduction technology

IP55 water resistance

Three EQ modes (Standard, Vocal Booster, Earplug)

Up to 6 hours of battery life

Price: $79.95

Cleer ARC II

The Cleer ARC II distinguishes itself with its unique design that sits comfortably on the ear without entering the ear canal. This offers a truly open and natural listening experience. They deliver crisp and clear audio while allowing you to stay fully aware of your surroundings. The ARC II features directional sound that minimizes audio leakage, keeping your music private.

The Cleer ARC II is a stylish and innovative option for those who prioritize both audio quality and situational awareness. With its ergonomic design and advanced features, it’s a great choice for urban commuters and active individuals.

Key Features:

Directional sound technology

Ergonomic design

Open-ear design

Up to 8 hours of battery life

Price: $199.99

Bose Sport Open Earbuds

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds are designed specifically for athletes who want to stay connected to their environment while enjoying their music. They feature a unique contour that rests securely on the ear without blocking the ear canal. These earbuds deliver high-quality audio with a focus on clarity and balance.

The Bose Sport Open Earbuds are built to withstand the rigors of intense workouts. They’re sweat and weather-resistant, and their open-ear design helps prevent that plugged-up feeling that can occur with traditional earbuds.

Key Features:

OpenAudio™ technology

Secure and comfortable fit

Sweat and weather-resistant

Up to 8 hours of battery life

Price: Discontinued, but available on secondary markets around $150.

Oladance Wearable Stereo

The Oladance Wearable Stereo features a distinctive design that sits comfortably on the ear without entering the ear canal. They deliver rich and immersive audio while allowing you to stay fully aware of your surroundings. The Oladance boasts a long battery life, making it ideal for all-day use.

The Oladance Wearable Stereo is a stylish and comfortable option for those who want to enjoy their music without sacrificing situational awareness. With its unique design and long battery life, it’s a great choice for commuters, office workers, and anyone who wants to stay connected to the world around them.

Key Features:

Open-ear design

Ergonomic fit

Long battery life (up to 16 hours)

Spatial audio support

Price: $179.99

Open-Ear Headphones Comparison

Feature Shokz OpenRun Pro Shokz OpenMove Cleer ARC II Bose Sport Open Earbuds Oladance Wearable Stereo Technology Bone Conduction Bone Conduction Directional Sound OpenAudio™ Open-Ear Water Resistance IP55 IP55 Not Specified Sweat & Weather Resistant Not Specified Battery Life Up to 10 hours Up to 6 hours Up to 8 hours Up to 8 hours Up to 16 hours Price $179.95 $79.95 $199.99 ~$150 (secondary) $179.99

Tips

Consider your primary use case: Are you primarily using them for running, commuting, or office work?

Are you primarily using them for running, commuting, or office work? Prioritize comfort: Look for headphones with an ergonomic design that fits securely and comfortably on your ears.

Look for headphones with an ergonomic design that fits securely and comfortably on your ears. Check the water resistance rating: If you plan to use them for workouts, make sure they’re sweat-resistant.

If you plan to use them for workouts, make sure they’re sweat-resistant. Read reviews: See what other users are saying about the sound quality, comfort, and battery life.

Finding The Perfect Open-Ear Audio

Choosing the right open-ear wireless headphones depends on your individual needs and preferences. Consider factors like sound quality, comfort, battery life, and water resistance to find the perfect pair for your lifestyle.

FAQ

What are the benefits of open-ear headphones?

Open-ear headphones allow you to hear your surroundings while listening to audio, increasing safety and awareness.

Are open-ear headphones good for running?

Yes, many open-ear headphones are designed for running and other sports, offering a secure fit and sweat resistance.

Do open-ear headphones leak sound?

Some open-ear headphones may leak sound at higher volumes, but many models are designed to minimize leakage.

How do bone conduction headphones work?

Bone conduction headphones transmit sound through the cheekbones, bypassing the eardrum.

Related reading