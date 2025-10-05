Top Joy-Con Alternatives For Nintendo Switch

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Drifting, disconnecting, or just plain worn out? Your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons might be letting you down. Fortunately, you don’t have to be stuck with the official controllers. There are plenty of excellent Nintendo Switch Joy-Con replacements available that offer improved ergonomics, enhanced features, and even better value.

This guide explores the best Joy-Con alternatives on the market today, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses to help you make the right choice for your gaming needs. Whether you’re looking for enhanced comfort, improved battery life, or a more budget-friendly option, we’ve got you covered.

Which Joy-Con Replacement is Right for You?

NYXI Wizard Wireless Joy-Con Controller

The NYXI Wizard Wireless Joy-Con Controller aims to deliver a premium experience. These controllers are designed with comfort in mind, featuring an ergonomic grip that feels great in your hands, even during long gaming sessions. The customizable RGB lighting adds a touch of personality, and the programmable buttons allow you to tailor the controls to your specific playstyle.

These controllers can significantly improve your gaming experience by providing a more comfortable and responsive feel. The larger size makes them easier to grip, reducing hand fatigue, while the customizable buttons offer a competitive edge in fast-paced games. The RGB lighting also adds a visual flair to your setup.

Ergonomic Design

Customizable RGB Lighting

Programmable Buttons

Wireless Connectivity

$69.99

Hori Split Pad Pro

The Hori Split Pad Pro prioritizes comfort and control in handheld mode. Its larger grips and full-size analog sticks provide a more traditional controller feel, making it ideal for gamers who find the standard Joy-Cons too small. The assignable rear triggers add an extra layer of customization.

The Hori Split Pad Pro addresses the common complaint of the Joy-Cons feeling cramped. The larger size and improved ergonomics make it easier to hold and control the Switch, resulting in a more enjoyable gaming experience. The assignable rear triggers also provide additional input options, which can be helpful in certain games.

Full-Size Analog Sticks

Larger Grips

Assignable Rear Triggers

Handheld Mode Only

$49.99

Binbok Joy Pad Controller

The Binbok Joy Pad Controller offers a versatile alternative to the standard Joy-Cons. It features a comfortable design, wireless connectivity, and motion controls, making it suitable for a wide range of games. The built-in rumble adds another layer of immersion.

This controller offers a solid all-around experience, combining comfort, functionality, and value. The wireless connectivity allows you to play on the TV, while the motion controls and rumble provide a more immersive gaming experience. The comfortable design ensures that you can play for hours without fatigue.

Wireless Connectivity

Motion Controls

Built-in Rumble

Comfortable Design

$39.99

IINE Wakeup Joypad Controller

The IINE Wakeup Joypad Controller is designed for convenience and functionality. It features a comfortable grip, wireless connectivity, and a wake-up function that allows you to turn on your Switch directly from the controller. The customizable turbo function adds an extra layer of control.

The IINE Wakeup Joypad Controller streamlines your gaming experience by allowing you to turn on your Switch remotely. The comfortable grip ensures that you can play for extended periods without discomfort, while the customizable turbo function provides a competitive edge in certain games.

Wireless Connectivity

Wake-Up Function

Customizable Turbo Function

Comfortable Grip

$35.99

Funlab Switch Controller Joy Pad

The Funlab Switch Controller Joy Pad offers a budget-friendly alternative to the official Joy-Cons. It features a simple design, wireless connectivity, and motion controls. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of more expensive options, it provides a solid gaming experience at an affordable price.

If you’re looking for a cost-effective way to replace your Joy-Cons, the Funlab Switch Controller Joy Pad is a great option. It provides the essential features you need to play your favorite games, without breaking the bank. The wireless connectivity and motion controls allow you to enjoy a variety of games.

Wireless Connectivity

Motion Controls

Budget-Friendly

Simple Design

$29.99

Feature Comparison

Feature NYXI Wizard Hori Split Pad Pro Binbok Joy Pad IINE Wakeup Joypad Funlab Switch Controller Ergonomics Excellent Excellent Good Good Decent Wireless Yes No Yes Yes Yes Motion Controls Yes No Yes Yes Yes Rumble Yes Yes Yes Yes No Programmable Yes Yes No Yes No Wake-Up No No No Yes No Price $69.99 $49.99 $39.99 $35.99 $29.99

This comparison table highlights the key features and prices of each Joy-Con alternative, helping you make an informed decision based on your specific needs and budget.

Tips

Consider your primary use case: handheld mode vs. docked mode.

If you have larger hands, prioritize controllers with larger grips.

Read reviews carefully to get a sense of the controller’s reliability and durability.

Elevate Your Switch Experience

Finding the perfect Joy-Con replacement can significantly enhance your Nintendo Switch gaming. Consider your budget, comfort preferences, and desired features to choose the best option for you.

FAQ

Are these Joy-Con replacements compatible with all Nintendo Switch models?

Most Joy-Con replacements are compatible with the original Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch OLED model, and the Nintendo Switch Lite (though detachable options are not compatible with the Lite).

Do these controllers support motion controls?

Yes, most of the Joy-Con replacements listed above support motion controls. Check the product specifications to confirm.

Can I use these controllers wirelessly?

Yes, most of the Joy-Con replacements listed above support wireless connectivity. The Hori Split Pad Pro is an exception, as it is designed for handheld mode only.

Are these controllers easy to set up?

Yes, most Joy-Con replacements are easy to set up. Simply pair them with your Nintendo Switch using the same method as the official Joy-Cons.

Related reading