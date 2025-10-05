Top PCIe 4.0 Riser Cables For Peak GPU Performance

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

A PCIe 4.0 riser cable is an essential component for any PC builder looking to maximize their GPU’s performance, especially in smaller form-factor builds or custom setups. These cables allow you to reposition your graphics card, improving airflow and aesthetics without sacrificing the high-speed data transfer capabilities of the PCIe 4.0 standard. Choosing the right riser cable ensures stable performance and avoids potential bottlenecks.

With a variety of options available, selecting the best PCIe 4.0 riser cable can be challenging. This guide highlights some of the top choices on the market, focusing on their features, performance, and suitability for different build scenarios. We’ll explore cables that offer exceptional signal integrity, flexible installation options, and robust construction to ensure your GPU operates at its full potential.

Which PCIe 4.0 Riser Cable is Right for You?

Cooler Master Riser Cable PCIe 4.0 x16 – 165mm

The Cooler Master Riser Cable PCIe 4.0 x16 is a reliable option for those seeking a balance of performance and flexibility. Its shielded design minimizes interference, ensuring stable data transmission for high-end GPUs. The 165mm length provides sufficient reach for most standard case layouts, allowing for creative GPU placement.

This cable is particularly well-suited for users who want to showcase their graphics card vertically without compromising on performance. Its durable construction and high-quality materials contribute to its longevity, making it a worthwhile investment for any PC enthusiast.

PCIe 4.0 x16 compatibility

Shielded design for signal integrity

Durable construction

165mm length

Price: $59.99

LINKUP – Ultra PCIe 4.0 x16 Riser Cable [RTX3090 RX6900XT Tested] Twin-axial Shielded Extreme High-Speed Vertical Mount Gaming PCI Express Gen4 Extension Cable

The LINKUP Ultra PCIe 4.0 x16 Riser Cable is engineered for extreme performance, having been rigorously tested with high-end GPUs like the RTX 3090 and RX 6900 XT. Its twin-axial shielded design ensures minimal signal loss and maximum data transfer speeds, making it ideal for demanding gaming and content creation workloads.

This cable’s robust construction and high-quality components guarantee reliable performance even under heavy loads. The vertical mount design allows for showcasing your GPU while maintaining optimal airflow within your system. If you demand the best possible performance from your graphics card, the LINKUP Ultra Riser Cable is an excellent choice.

Twin-axial shielded design

Tested with RTX 3090 and RX 6900 XT

Vertical mount compatibility

Extreme high-speed data transfer

Price: $79.99

EZDIY-FAB PCIe 4.0 GPU Riser Cable – 20cm

The EZDIY-FAB PCIe 4.0 GPU Riser Cable offers a cost-effective solution without compromising on performance. Its 20cm length provides ample flexibility for various case configurations, and the shielded design minimizes interference for stable data transmission.

This cable is a great option for budget-conscious builders who still want to take advantage of PCIe 4.0 speeds. Its easy installation and reliable performance make it a popular choice for both novice and experienced PC enthusiasts.

PCIe 4.0 compatibility

Shielded design

20cm length

Easy installation

Price: $39.99

Thermaltake AC-059-CN1OTN-C1 Premium PCI-E 4.0 Extender Riser Cable

The Thermaltake Premium PCI-E 4.0 Extender Riser Cable is designed for users who demand both performance and aesthetics. Its premium materials and construction ensure stable data transmission and long-term reliability. The cable is also designed to be visually appealing, complementing high-end PC builds.

This cable is ideal for showcasing your graphics card in a vertical orientation, adding a touch of elegance to your system. Its high-quality construction and attention to detail make it a standout choice for discerning PC builders.

PCIe 4.0 compatibility

Premium materials and construction

Visually appealing design

Vertical mount compatibility

Price: $64.99

Phanteks PH-CBRS4_FL22 Premium Shielded Riser Cable PCI-E x16 4.0 – 220mm

The Phanteks Premium Shielded Riser Cable PCI-E x16 4.0 offers a generous 220mm length, providing maximum flexibility for complex case layouts. Its premium shielding ensures optimal signal integrity, even with longer cable runs.

This cable is a great choice for users with larger cases or those who require more flexibility in GPU placement. Its robust construction and high-quality materials guarantee reliable performance and long-term durability.

PCIe 4.0 x16 compatibility

Premium shielded design

220mm length

Maximum flexibility

Price: $69.99

SilverStone RC06-400 Premium PCIe 4.0 x16 Riser Cable with Slim Cable Design

The SilverStone RC06-400 Premium PCIe 4.0 x16 Riser Cable features a slim cable design, making it easy to route and manage within your PC case. Its high-quality construction ensures stable data transmission and reliable performance.

This cable is particularly well-suited for users who prioritize cable management and aesthetics. Its slim profile allows for clean and organized builds, while its PCIe 4.0 compatibility ensures optimal GPU performance.

PCIe 4.0 x16 compatibility

Slim cable design

Easy cable management

High-quality construction

Price: $54.99

Feature Comparison

Feature Cooler Master LINKUP Ultra EZDIY-FAB Thermaltake Phanteks SilverStone PCIe Version 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0 Length 165mm N/A 20cm N/A 220mm N/A Shielding Yes Twin-axial Yes Premium Premium Yes Vertical Mount Yes Yes N/A Yes N/A N/A Price (USD) $59.99 $79.99 $39.99 $64.99 $69.99 $54.99

Choosing the right PCIe 4.0 riser cable depends on your specific needs and budget. Consider the length required for your case, the importance of shielding for signal integrity, and whether you want to vertically mount your GPU.

Tips

Measure Twice, Buy Once: Before purchasing a riser cable, carefully measure the distance between your motherboard’s PCIe slot and the desired GPU mounting location.

Before purchasing a riser cable, carefully measure the distance between your motherboard’s PCIe slot and the desired GPU mounting location. Consider Cable Management: Opt for a cable with a flexible design or a slim profile to make cable management easier.

Opt for a cable with a flexible design or a slim profile to make cable management easier. Check Compatibility: Ensure that the riser cable is compatible with your motherboard and GPU’s PCIe version.

Ensure that the riser cable is compatible with your motherboard and GPU’s PCIe version. Read Reviews: Before making a purchase, read reviews from other users to get insights into the cable’s performance and reliability.

Elevate Your GPU’s Potential

Selecting the right PCIe 4.0 riser cable can significantly enhance your PC build, both in terms of performance and aesthetics. By considering the factors outlined in this guide, you can choose a cable that meets your specific needs and helps you unlock the full potential of your graphics card.

FAQ

What is a PCIe 4.0 riser cable?

A PCIe 4.0 riser cable is an extension cable that allows you to reposition your graphics card away from the motherboard’s PCIe slot, typically for improved airflow or aesthetic purposes.

