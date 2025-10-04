5 Ways To Fix Discord Keeps Crashing On Windows Computer

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Discord, a popular communication platform, can sometimes be frustrating when it repeatedly crashes on your Windows computer. These crashes can interrupt conversations, gaming sessions, and overall productivity. Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve this issue and get back to enjoying a stable Discord experience.

This article explores five effective methods to fix Discord crashing on Windows. By systematically addressing potential causes, from corrupted files to outdated drivers, you can diagnose the problem and implement the appropriate solution. Let’s dive into how to get Discord running smoothly again.

Why Does Discord Keep Crashing On My Windows PC?

1. Restart Your Computer

Step 1: Save any unsaved work and close all open applications.

Step 2: Click the Windows Start button.

Step 3: Select "Power," then choose "Restart."

Step 4: After your computer restarts, launch Discord and check if the issue persists.

2. Close Discord Completely and Relaunch It

Sometimes, a simple restart of the application can resolve temporary glitches.

Step 1: Right-click on the Discord icon in the system tray (bottom-right corner of your screen).

Step 2: Select "Quit Discord." If the icon is not visible, open Task Manager (Ctrl+Shift+Esc), find any Discord processes, and click "End Task."

Step 3: Wait a few seconds, then relaunch Discord from your desktop shortcut or Start menu.

3. Run Discord as Administrator

Granting Discord administrative privileges can resolve compatibility issues that might be causing crashes.

Step 1: Right-click on the Discord desktop shortcut.

Step 2: Select "Properties."

Step 3: Click the "Compatibility" tab.

Step 4: Check the box next to "Run this program as an administrator."

Step 5: Click "Apply," then "OK."

Step 6: Launch Discord and check if the problem is resolved.

Outdated or corrupted graphics drivers are a common cause of application crashes.

Step 1: Press the Windows key + X and select “Device Manager.”

Step 2: Expand the "Display adapters" section.

Step 3: Right-click on your graphics card (e.g., NVIDIA GeForce, AMD Radeon).

Step 4: Select "Update driver."

Step 5: Choose "Search automatically for drivers" and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 6: Alternatively, visit the manufacturer's website (NVIDIA or AMD) to download and install the latest drivers manually.

5. Clear the Discord Cache

Corrupted cache files can lead to unexpected crashes. Clearing the cache can often resolve these issues.

Step 1: Close Discord completely (as described in step 2).

Step 2: Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.

Step 3: Type %appdata% and press Enter.

Step 4: Locate the "Discord" folder and delete it.

Step 5: Relaunch Discord. It will rebuild the cache automatically.

Tips

Check your internet connection: A weak or unstable internet connection can sometimes cause Discord to crash.

A weak or unstable internet connection can sometimes cause Discord to crash. Disable hardware acceleration: In Discord settings, go to “Appearance” and disable “Hardware Acceleration.” This can sometimes resolve compatibility issues with your graphics card.

In Discord settings, go to “Appearance” and disable “Hardware Acceleration.” This can sometimes resolve compatibility issues with your graphics card. Reinstall Discord: If none of the above steps work, try uninstalling Discord completely and then reinstalling the latest version from the official Discord website.

If none of the above steps work, try uninstalling Discord completely and then reinstalling the latest version from the official Discord website. Check for conflicting programs: Some programs, such as overlays or other communication apps, can conflict with Discord. Try closing these programs to see if it resolves the issue.

Below is a comparison of some common causes of Discord crashes and their potential solutions:

Cause Solution Outdated Graphics Drivers Update graphics drivers Corrupted Cache Files Clear Discord cache Compatibility Issues Run Discord as administrator Temporary Glitches Restart Discord or your computer

Discord Stability Restored

By implementing these fixes, you should be able to resolve the crashing issues and enjoy a more stable Discord experience on your Windows computer.

FAQ

Why does Discord keep crashing even after I restart my computer? Sometimes, deeper issues such as corrupted system files or driver conflicts can cause persistent crashes even after a restart. Try updating your drivers or clearing the Discord cache.

How do I know if my graphics drivers are outdated? You can check your graphics driver version in Device Manager. Compare this version with the latest version available on the manufacturer’s website (NVIDIA or AMD).

Will clearing the Discord cache delete my account or settings? No, clearing the Discord cache only removes temporary files. Your account and settings will remain intact.

What if running Discord as administrator doesn’t work? If running as administrator doesn’t work, try other compatibility settings in the “Compatibility” tab of the Discord shortcut properties.

Could my antivirus software be causing Discord to crash? Yes, some antivirus programs can interfere with Discord. Try temporarily disabling your antivirus to see if it resolves the issue.

