5 Top AirTag Alternatives For Android

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Losing your keys, wallet, or even your pet can be incredibly stressful. While Apple’s AirTag is a popular solution for tracking belongings, it’s not compatible with Android devices. Fortunately, several excellent AirTag alternatives offer similar functionality for Android users. These trackers provide peace of mind by helping you locate your valuables quickly and easily.

This article explores the five best AirTag alternatives for Android, highlighting their features, benefits, and pricing. We’ll help you find the perfect tracking device to keep your belongings safe and sound, regardless of whether you’re prone to misplacing things or just want an extra layer of security.

What Are The Best Android-Friendly AirTag Alternatives?

Tile Mate (2022)

The Tile Mate (2022) is a versatile and widely popular Bluetooth tracker that works seamlessly with Android devices. It’s small, lightweight, and easy to attach to keys, bags, or anything else you want to keep track of. The Tile app allows you to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or view its last known location on a map. If your item is truly lost, you can leverage the Tile Network, where other Tile users can anonymously help you find it. It’s a reliable and user-friendly option for everyday tracking needs.

The Tile Mate is a great option for those who want a simple, affordable, and reliable tracker. Its replaceable battery is a plus, and the Tile Network provides a wide range of coverage.

Key Features:

Bluetooth Tracking: Find items within a 250 ft range.

Tile Network: Enlist the help of the Tile community to locate lost items beyond Bluetooth range.

Replaceable Battery: CR2032 battery lasts about a year and can be easily replaced.

Water Resistant: Protects against splashes and brief immersion in water.

Price: $24.99

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is designed specifically for Samsung Galaxy devices, offering seamless integration and enhanced features. Like the AirTag, it uses Bluetooth to track items and can leverage the SmartThings Find network to locate lost items even when they’re out of Bluetooth range. The SmartTag also includes a convenient button that can be programmed to control smart home devices or trigger other actions.

The SmartTag is a solid choice for Samsung users who want a tracker that integrates seamlessly with their ecosystem. The augmented reality finding feature is a nice touch, and the ability to control smart home devices with the button adds extra functionality.

Key Features:

SmartThings Find Network: Uses the Samsung network to locate lost items.

Augmented Reality Finding: Guides you to your item using your phone’s camera.

One-Touch Smart Home Control: Program the button to control smart home devices.

Compact Design: Small and lightweight, easy to attach to various items.

Price: $29.99

Chipolo ONE Spot

The Chipolo ONE Spot is designed to work exclusively with the Apple Find My network, but it’s a great option for Android users who also have Apple devices or are part of a family that uses both platforms. It leverages the vast Apple Find My network to help you locate lost items anywhere in the world. The Chipolo ONE Spot is easy to set up and use, and it offers a loud ring to help you find your items quickly.

If you’re embedded in the Apple ecosystem but use an Android phone, the Chipolo ONE Spot offers the best of both worlds. It’s a reliable tracker with access to a vast network.

Key Features:

Apple Find My Network: Uses the Apple Find My network for global tracking.

Loud Ring: Helps you locate your items quickly.

Water Resistant: Protects against splashes and rain.

Easy Setup: Simple and straightforward setup process.

Price: $28.00

Tracki GPS Tracker

The Tracki GPS Tracker is a more advanced tracking solution that uses GPS, Wi-Fi, and cellular technology to provide real-time location updates. It’s ideal for tracking vehicles, luggage, or valuable assets. The Tracki GPS Tracker requires a monthly subscription, but it offers a wide range of features, including geofencing, historical location data, and SOS alerts.

The Tracki GPS Tracker is a great option for those who need real-time tracking and advanced features. Its global coverage and long battery life make it ideal for tracking vehicles or valuable assets.

Key Features:

Real-Time GPS Tracking: Provides accurate location updates.

Geofencing: Set up virtual boundaries and receive alerts when the tracker enters or exits the area.

SOS Button: Sends an alert with the tracker’s location in case of emergency.

Global Coverage: Works in most countries around the world.

Price: $19.95 + Monthly Subscription (starting at $19.95/month)

Orbit Card

The Orbit Card is a slim and stylish tracker designed specifically for wallets. It fits easily into a card slot and uses Bluetooth to help you find your wallet if it’s lost or misplaced. The Orbit Card also has a built-in ringer and can be used as a remote shutter for your phone’s camera.

The Orbit Card is a great option for those who frequently misplace their wallets. Its slim design and built-in ringer make it a convenient and effective tracking solution.

Key Features:

Slim Design: Fits easily into a wallet card slot.

Built-In Ringer: Helps you locate your wallet quickly.

Remote Shutter: Can be used as a remote shutter for your phone’s camera.

Water Resistant: Protects against splashes and rain.

Price: $39.99

Feature Comparison

Feature Tile Mate (2022) Samsung SmartTag Chipolo ONE Spot Tracki GPS Tracker Orbit Card Network Tile Network SmartThings Find Apple Find My GPS/Cellular Bluetooth Range 250 ft 394 ft Global Global 100 ft Battery Replaceable Replaceable Replaceable Rechargeable Rechargeable Subscription Optional No No Required No Price $24.99 $29.99 $28.00 $19.95 + Subscription $39.99

Tips

Consider the tracking range and network coverage of each device.

Think about the specific items you want to track and choose a tracker that’s appropriate for the size and shape of those items.

Read reviews and compare features to find the best tracker for your needs and budget.

Ensure the tracker is compatible with your Android device.

If you have family members using Apple devices, consider the Chipolo ONE Spot.

Android Users, Keep Track of Your Valuables

Choosing the right AirTag alternative for your Android device depends on your specific needs and priorities. Whether you’re looking for a simple Bluetooth tracker or a more advanced GPS solution, there’s an option out there that can help you keep track of your belongings and provide peace of mind.

FAQ

What is the best AirTag alternative for Android?

The best AirTag alternative depends on your specific needs, but the Tile Mate (2022) and Samsung Galaxy SmartTag are popular choices.

Do AirTag alternatives work with Android phones?

Yes, many AirTag alternatives are compatible with Android phones.

How do AirTag alternatives track lost items?

AirTag alternatives use Bluetooth, GPS, or a combination of both to track lost items.

Are AirTag alternatives expensive?

The price of AirTag alternatives varies depending on the features and capabilities of the device.

Related reading