How To Strikethrough Text In Google Docs: A Quick Guide

Strikethrough is a formatting option that places a horizontal line through words, indicating deletion, completion, or a change of state. Knowing how to strikethrough text in Google Docs is a useful skill for collaborating on documents, marking edits, or creating to-do lists. Google Docs offers several easy ways to apply this formatting, whether you’re on a desktop or using a mobile device.

This guide will walk you through the different methods to strikethrough text in Google Docs, ensuring you can effectively communicate your intentions within your documents. From keyboard shortcuts to menu options, you’ll learn how to quickly and easily apply strikethrough formatting to any selected text.

Want to Add Strikethrough to Your Google Docs?

Using the Format Menu

The format menu provides a straightforward way to apply strikethrough to selected text in Google Docs.

Select the text: Highlight the word or phrase you want to strikethrough. Click “Format”: In the Google Docs menu bar, click on “Format.” Choose “Text”: From the dropdown menu, hover over “Text.” Select “Strikethrough”: In the submenu, click “Strikethrough.” The selected text will now have a line through it.

Applying Strikethrough with Keyboard Shortcuts

Keyboard shortcuts offer a faster way to strikethrough text, especially if you frequently use this formatting option.

Select the text: Highlight the desired text. Press the shortcut:

Windows: Alt + Shift + 5

Alt + Shift + 5 Mac: Command + Shift + X

The selected text will immediately be formatted with strikethrough.

Strikethrough on Mobile Devices

While Google Docs mobile app doesn’t have a dedicated strikethrough button, you can still use it via the format menu.

Select the text: Tap and hold to select the text you want to strikethrough. Tap the “A” icon: This icon opens the text formatting options. Tap “Format”: The Format option will be on the top of the text formatting options. Select “Strikethrough”: Tap the “Strikethrough” option. The selected text will now have a line through it.

Removing Strikethrough

Removing strikethrough is as simple as applying it. Use any of the above methods on the already-strikethrough text.

Select the text: Highlight the text with strikethrough formatting. Use the Format Menu or Keyboard Shortcut: Repeat the steps from the “Using the Format Menu” or “Applying Strikethrough with Keyboard Shortcuts” sections. This will toggle the strikethrough off, removing the line from the text.

Tips for Using Strikethrough Effectively

Consistency: Maintain a consistent approach to using strikethrough throughout your document for clarity.

Maintain a consistent approach to using strikethrough throughout your document for clarity. Context: Ensure the use of strikethrough is clear within the context of your document (e.g., marking edits, indicating completed tasks).

Ensure the use of strikethrough is clear within the context of your document (e.g., marking edits, indicating completed tasks). Accessibility: Consider users with screen readers. While strikethrough provides a visual cue, ensure the surrounding text provides sufficient context.

Consider users with screen readers. While strikethrough provides a visual cue, ensure the surrounding text provides sufficient context. Collaboration: When collaborating, communicate your reasons for using strikethrough to avoid confusion.

A Comparison of Strikethrough Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the different methods for adding strikethrough in Google Docs:

Method Platform Speed Convenience Format Menu Desktop Medium High Keyboard Shortcut Desktop High Medium Mobile App Mobile Medium Medium

Marking Changes in Your Documents

By mastering the strikethrough feature in Google Docs, you can efficiently manage edits, track progress, and collaborate effectively with others. This simple formatting tool enhances clarity and communication within your documents.

FAQ

How do I strikethrough text on Google Docs mobile? Select the text, tap the “A” icon, tap “Format”, and then select “Strikethrough.”

What is the keyboard shortcut for strikethrough in Google Docs? On Windows, it’s Alt + Shift + 5. On Mac, it’s Command + Shift + X.

Can I strikethrough multiple lines of text at once? Yes, simply select all the lines of text you want to strikethrough before applying the formatting.

Why isn’t the strikethrough option showing up in the format menu? Ensure you have text selected. The “Strikethrough” option is only available when text is highlighted.

Is there a way to customize the strikethrough line (e.g., color, thickness)? No, Google Docs doesn’t offer customization options for the strikethrough line itself.

