Top Smartphone Mics For Pro-Quality Video

Smartphones have revolutionized video creation, but their built-in microphones often fall short. Upgrading to an external microphone can dramatically improve audio quality, making your videos sound professional and engaging. This article explores the best smartphone microphones available, catering to various needs and budgets.

Whether you’re a vlogger, journalist, musician, or simply want clearer audio for your videos, the right microphone can make all the difference. Let’s dive into the top contenders that will elevate your smartphone videography.

What Are The Best Mics For Smartphone Video Recording?

Rode VideoMic Me-L

The Rode VideoMic Me-L is a compact and lightweight microphone designed specifically for iOS devices with a Lightning connector. It offers a significant upgrade over your iPhone’s built-in microphone, capturing clear and directional audio. Its plug-and-play design makes it incredibly easy to use, perfect for on-the-go recording.

This microphone excels in situations where you need to isolate your voice from background noise. It’s ideal for interviews, vlogging, and recording music performances. The included windshield helps reduce wind noise, ensuring clean audio even when recording outdoors.

Compact and lightweight design

Lightning connector for iOS devices

Directional pickup pattern

Includes windshield

Price: $79

Shure MV88

The Shure MV88 is a high-quality digital stereo condenser microphone that connects directly to your iOS device. It offers exceptional audio clarity and versatility, making it suitable for a wide range of recording applications. Its adjustable head allows you to position the microphone for optimal sound capture.

This microphone is perfect for recording music, podcasts, and field recordings. The ShurePlus MOTIV app provides advanced recording controls, allowing you to customize the microphone’s settings to suit your specific needs. The MV88 delivers professional-grade audio in a compact and portable package.

Digital stereo condenser microphone

Connects directly to iOS devices

Adjustable microphone head

ShurePlus MOTIV app for advanced controls

Price: $149

Rode Wireless GO II

The Rode Wireless GO II is a compact and versatile wireless microphone system that’s compatible with smartphones, cameras, and computers. It consists of two transmitters and one receiver, allowing you to record two sound sources simultaneously. Its wireless design provides freedom of movement, making it ideal for interviews, presentations, and filmmaking.

This system offers a range of up to 200 meters, providing ample range for most recording situations. The built-in microphones on the transmitters deliver excellent audio quality, and you can also connect external lavalier microphones for even greater flexibility. The Wireless GO II is a powerful tool for capturing professional-grade audio wirelessly.

Wireless microphone system with two transmitters and one receiver

Compatible with smartphones, cameras, and computers

Range of up to 200 meters

Built-in microphones and lavalier microphone support

Price: $299

Saramonic SmartMic+ Di

The Saramonic SmartMic+ Di is a compact directional microphone designed for iOS devices. It plugs directly into the Lightning port and provides a significant upgrade in audio quality compared to built-in smartphone microphones. Its supercardioid polar pattern focuses on capturing sound from the front while rejecting noise from the sides and rear.

This microphone is excellent for on-the-go interviews, vlogging, and recording audio in noisy environments. The integrated shock mount helps reduce handling noise, and the included foam windscreen minimizes wind interference. The SmartMic+ Di is a simple and effective solution for improving your smartphone audio.

Directional microphone for iOS devices

Lightning connector

Supercardioid polar pattern

Integrated shock mount and foam windscreen

Price: $79

BOYA BY-MM1

The BOYA BY-MM1 is a compact and lightweight cardioid microphone that’s compatible with smartphones, cameras, and computers. It connects via a 3.5mm cable and offers a significant improvement in audio quality compared to built-in microphones. Its plug-and-play design makes it easy to use, and its affordable price makes it a great value.

This microphone is suitable for a variety of recording applications, including vlogging, interviews, and podcasting. The included shock mount helps reduce handling noise, and the furry windscreen minimizes wind interference. The BOYA BY-MM1 is a versatile and affordable option for improving your smartphone audio.

Cardioid microphone

Compatible with smartphones, cameras, and computers

3.5mm connector

Includes shock mount and furry windscreen

Price: $29

Tips

Consider your recording environment: If you’re recording in a noisy environment, choose a directional microphone that can isolate your voice from background noise.

If you’re recording in a noisy environment, choose a directional microphone that can isolate your voice from background noise. Use a windscreen: A windscreen can significantly reduce wind noise, especially when recording outdoors.

A windscreen can significantly reduce wind noise, especially when recording outdoors. Monitor your audio: Use headphones to monitor your audio while recording to ensure that it sounds clear and free of distortion.

Use headphones to monitor your audio while recording to ensure that it sounds clear and free of distortion. Experiment with microphone placement: Experiment with different microphone placements to find the optimal position for capturing your voice.

Experiment with different microphone placements to find the optimal position for capturing your voice. Use a recording app: Many recording apps offer advanced features, such as noise reduction and EQ, that can further improve your audio quality.

Feature Comparison

Microphone Connector Polar Pattern Key Features Price (USD) Rode VideoMic Me-L Lightning Cardioid Compact, directional, includes windshield 79 Shure MV88 Lightning Stereo Adjustable head, ShurePlus MOTIV app 149 Rode Wireless GO II Wireless Omnidirectional Two transmitters, long range, built-in and lavalier microphone support 299 Saramonic SmartMic+ Di Lightning Supercardioid Directional, integrated shock mount, foam windscreen 79 BOYA BY-MM1 3.5mm Cardioid Affordable, includes shock mount and furry windscreen 29

This table highlights the key features and prices of each microphone, helping you make an informed decision based on your needs and budget.

Elevate Your Smartphone Audio

Choosing the right microphone is crucial for achieving professional-sounding audio in your smartphone videos. By considering your recording needs and budget, you can select a microphone that will significantly improve your audio quality and elevate your content.

FAQ

What type of microphone is best for smartphone video recording?

The best type depends on your needs. Cardioid or directional mics are good for isolating your voice, while omnidirectional mics capture sound from all directions.

How do I connect an external microphone to my smartphone?

Most smartphones require an adapter to connect an external microphone. iPhones typically use a Lightning adapter, while Android phones may use a USB-C adapter.

Can I use a wireless microphone with my smartphone?

Yes, wireless microphone systems like the Rode Wireless GO II are compatible with smartphones and offer greater freedom of movement.

What is a pop filter and why should I use one?

A pop filter reduces popping sounds caused by plosive consonants (like “p” and “b”), resulting in cleaner audio.

How can I reduce background noise when recording with my smartphone?

Use a directional microphone, record in a quiet environment, and use noise reduction software in post-production.

