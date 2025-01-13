You will soon be able to VLC player's AI subtitles in multiple languages

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

It’s the age of the AI boom, and almost every company on God’s green earth is using the tech for their product. VLC is one of them, and the open-source video player will offer AI subtitles in multiple languages.

Fresh off the hardware fest CES 2025, VideoLAN, the nonprofit behind VLC, said that it’s planned to launch AI-powered subtitles and real-time translation in over 100 languages.

It will use offline open-source AI models integrated directly into the app so it won’t need an internet connection and send over your data to the cloud.

In response to a user, VideoLAN also confirms that the feature will support generating subtitle tracks, such as SRT files, for integration with video files, and you can edit them later. “The goal is to not depend on an expensive cloud operation,” the tweet reads.

VLC has recently hit 6 billion downloads, as the nonprofit says. It plays almost any video file, has native support for plugins, and is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS, which makes it a standout media player over its competitors. And, it’s also super minimalistic.

Though, details of the supported languages list and the exact rollout date of the AI feature still remain scarce up until now.

