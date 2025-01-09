The alleged Nintendo Switch 2 console mockup looks promising

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

It’s 2025, and the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 is just around the corner. The Japanese tech giant promised an announcement this year, but now, recently-surfaced 3D prints show what the upcoming device may look like.

At CES 2025, accessories maker Genki showcased a 3D-printed mockup (on its website, too) of the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 (or whatever they’ll call it), despite Nintendo’s absence from the hardware fest.

The mockup reveals a wider console than the original Switch, with larger, magnetically attached Joy-Cons featuring a new detachment mechanism. We’re also getting an optical sensor in the Joy-Cons for what seems to be a mouse-like functionality and design elements like a USB-C port on top and a mysterious “C” button.

French outlet Numerama also reported a release date of April 2025. If you remember, Nintendo promised to reveal the console by March this year.

Switch 2 will support backward compatibility for existing Switch games and continue the Nintendo Switch Online service. This announcement, shared by Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa last year, comes amid a 31% decline in Switch sales compared to the previous year, though the console has sold 146 million units to date.

The Japanese company also plans to stop the scalping of the upcoming Switch 2 by making sure there’s enough stock to meet demand, learning from the shortages that hit the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Furukawa explained that this would help prevent scalpers from reselling consoles at high prices due to limited supply.