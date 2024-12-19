Real-time translation is finally coming to Copilot+ PCs with AMD & Intel chips

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has recently released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.2705 to the Dev Channel. With that, the Redmond tech giant is bringing the real-time translation feature to Copilot+ PCs with AMD and Intel processors.

As Microsoft describes, you can enable translation during video calls, recordings, and even streamed content. The real-time translation feature and live captions are supported in more than 44 languages, but it’s only available when you translate those phrases into English.

The feature works easily across Windows apps even without an internet connection and all its process occurs locally on your devices so Microsoft won’t use it to train its AI.

This feature has been available on Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs for some time. Microsoft typically releases its AI staple features to Snapdragon devices first, before introducing them to Intel or AMD systems—just like Super Resolution and the controversial all-knowing Recall that periodically captures your on-device activity.

With this update, Microsoft also revamps the translation feature for Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs, bringing Chinese (Simplified) to the mix. If you haven’t been able to use this feature yet, it could be due to a gradual rollout, and you may need to tweak the registry on your device.

Copilot+ PCs’ translation feature now supports a range of languages including Arabic, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, German, Greek, English, Spanish, Estonian, Finnish, French, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovene, and Swedish.