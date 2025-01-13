Nintendo lawyers are losing their minds over Switch 2's reported mockup leaker

Genki showed a mockup what is said to be Nintendo's Switch 2

Nintendo has reportedly sent its lawyers to Genki, a third-party accessory maker who “leaked” Switch 2’s mockup at CES 2025.

French journalist Julien Tellouck visited Genki’s booth at CES, and he claims that people over at Genki had an expected visit from Nintendo’s lawyers over the showcase.

“I discussed with the people from Genki behind me and they told me that Nintendo came by there with lawyers. And that Genki isn’t to blame because they never signed any NDAs,” the journalist says (in French).

The replica, allegedly modeled after the real Switch 2 unit purchased on the black market, has caused Nintendo to issue a rare public clarification that the device was unofficial. Genki said the company is safe from legal repercussions, but it left the CES event early during the whole fiasco.

“The gaming hardware that Genki is claiming to be Nintendo hardware at CES is unofficial and was not provided to the company by Nintendo,” the Japanese tech giant said to CNET Japan.

Despite that, fans are already putting two and two together from previous leaks, rumors, and even patent applications. Still, it’s best to take this information with a grain of salt.

Switch 2, or whatever Nintendo will call it, will be announced “before April” 2025. Nintendo has confirmed that. But, a reliable leaker on Reddit revealed a potential announcement as early as January.

What’s already confirmed though, is that Switch 2 will be backward compatible, just like Sony’s PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. And, the company has also teamed up with Lego to launch a Lego set of Nintendo GameBoy, its classic handheld gaming device from the 90s.