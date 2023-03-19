You can now share Bing chat responses on Facebook and other social media platforms

Microsoft’s new Bing experience is still in preview, but the good news is it’s improving rapidly to become more usable. The software giant is hard at work adding new features to make the new Bing more useful to users. For example, it recently added the ability to share Bing’s chat responses with others.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that the new Bing chatbot is now equipped with the ability to let users share chat responses with people across different social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and email. In addition, you can copy the link to the chat response and share it with anyone you like.

By sharing responses with people on social media, Bing users will indirectly encourage more people to try the new Bing experience. This, in turn, will bring more people to Microsoft’s Bing platform. Besides an uptick in Bing’s market share, by encouraging more people to use the chatbot, Microsoft will also learn more about the usage pattern, which will be beneficial in bettering the overall experience in the near future.

In the last couple of weeks, Microsoft has added a plethora of new features to the new Bing experience, including faster response by implementing GPT-4 technologies, Skype chats with Bing, increasing the maximum number of turns you can have in a single conversation with Bing from 10 to 15 and number of turns per day from 120 to 150, and more. The Redmond giant will continue to add more new features in the coming days.

As a reminder, Microsoft’s Bing is not available to everyone, but Microsoft seems to have lessened the waiting time after users enrolled in the Bing waitlist. We heard reports last week that Microsoft allowed everyone to try the new Bing experience without enrolling on the waitlist. It gave birth to the rumors that Microsoft’s Bing was no longer in preview. A company executive, however, later clarified that it is still in preview.