Microsoft releases Skype 8.95.76.207 with new launch animation and more for Insiders

Microsoft has released Skype 8.95.76.207 with new features and many bug fixes and improvements. However, the latest version of Skype is currently rolling out to Insiders only. The latest Skype version has new features for all platforms, including mobile and desktop.

Skype 8.95.76.207 comes with a new launch screen animation with the new Skype logo on Android. The new launch experience appears when you launch the Skype app and will remain visible until your Skype app content is displayed. However, it is limited to Android users only. Aside from that, Skype Insiders are also getting support for the new AI Bing across all platforms.

The new AI Bing in Skype app means you can chat with it, just like how you chat with someone on Skype. Bing in Skype is the same as the Bing Chat experience. In other words, you can ask anything, and it will answer with great detail to help you. If you are in a group chat, you can also @mention Bing and ask any queries you want to know, and it will show results in the group chat itself.

If you are a Skype Insider on Mac, the latest Insider version has better support for the Touch Bar. You can now control your Skype-to-Skype call from the MacBook Touch Bar. Several control options will be in the macOS Touch Bar for Skype users, including mute/unmute, toggle video, and end call. Apart from these changes, Skype Insiders are also getting bug fixes and improvements in the latest update. You can learn more about them below.

Skype 8.95.76.207 improvements and fixes

Microsoft is rolling out the latest Skype Insider build in a phased manner, so changes will be rolled out to users in the next couple of days instead of everyone getting them on the same day.