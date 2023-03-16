Microsoft: Bing is still in preview despite recent accelerated waitlist approvals

Different reports now claim Microsoft has seemingly removed the waitlist for the ChatGPT-powered Bing, allowing anyone to access the intelligent search engine instantly. However, Microsoft stressed that the product remains in preview and explained this improved experience is the result of its test to “accelerate access to the new Bing for some users.”

Since Microsoft opened the waitlist, many voiced their frustrations over the slow acceptance of registration for the new Bing access. However, Windows Central noticed instant approval of the access recently. This change seems true after several members of our staff were also granted access to the new Bing by just visiting bing.com/new and joining the waitlist using a Microsoft account.

However, while this might sound like everyone can now access the new Bing, it is important to note that it is still in preview. This was clarified by Microsoft’s communications director Caitlin Roulston to The Verge.

“During this preview period, we are running various tests which may accelerate access to the new Bing for some users. We remain in preview and you can sign up at Bing.com.”

With all this, some might still get frustrating waiting time to have their Bing access registration approved. Nonetheless, this change might hint at better and faster waitlist processing soon. The software giant, meanwhile, continues to encourage everyone to extend their patience, with its Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer Yusuf Mehdi asking people to “just hang tight.”