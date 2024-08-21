You can now pre-order white Xbox Series X & its black 2TB version

It's been an exciting time as an Xbox gamer

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

After months-old anticipation, Microsoft is finally releasing three new Xbox consoles. The new options include the Xbox Series S in white, a digital-only Xbox Series X (also in white), and a special edition Xbox Series X in black.

All three new Xbox consoles are available in the US on October 15 and October 29 in other markets, which you can start pre-ordering starting today, August 21. The Redmond tech giant also mentioned that the new consoles will be available in most Xbox-supported regions, excluding a few countries like Argentina, Brazil, and India.

“With an exciting lineup of new games launching this year, there is no better time to jump in with Xbox,” Roanne Sones, the Head of Xbox Devices, says in the announcement.

Speaking of the price, the white disc-less Xbox Series X costs you $449.99, a 2TB “Galaxy Black” special edition Xbox Series X is priced at $599.99, and the 1TB Xbox Series S gets a $349.99 price tag. The white, digital-only Xbox Series X matches the Xbox Series S in appearance, and while rumors suggested hardware upgrades, Microsoft has only confirmed the removal of the disc drive.

Microsoft has been gearing towards an Xbox-less Xbox experience in recent months. The company has expanded its gaming portfolio: you can even play Xbox games via handheld devices like Lenovo Legion Go, or even Amazon Fire TV Sticks.

You can pre-order the white Xbox Series X and its 2TB version in black here.