New Xbox Series X leaked, could be $50-$100 cheaper and out in June-July

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Leaked images and reports have surfaced online, hinting at a potential new Xbox Series X model. The leaked information, published by Exputer, shows a new model of the console with a white exterior design and a lack of disc drive. On the other hand, there was another leak recently showing info on Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox development kit.

According to the leaks, this new model might also feature upgraded internal components, which could improve the console’s thermal performance. Exputer speculates on a release window between June and July of this year, with a price point $50-$100 lower than the current Xbox Series X.

Leaked documents suggest uncertainty about the previously revealed hardware refresh codenamed “Brooklin.” It was supposed to have a cylindrical form factor, an all-digital design, a new controller, and an Xbox Wireless 2 connection.

The scenario of the leaked white disc-less model has led to speculation that Microsoft might have abandoned or postponed the Brooklin project. Xbox chief Phil Spencer addressed the Brooklin leaks last September, suggesting that plans for Xbox hardware might have changed.

While these leaks offer some insight into potential future hardware plans, official confirmation from Microsoft is necessary. This story will be updated with any further developments from Microsoft.