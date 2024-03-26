Xbox CEO: I want my Lenovo Legion Go to feel like an Xbox; hints at an Xbox handheld device

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, is expressing interest in handheld gaming devices and how they can fit into the Xbox ecosystem. While trying out new models like the Lenovo Legion Go, Spencer outlined what an ideal Xbox handheld experience would look like for him. This comes after he earlier revealed that game streaming via Xbox Cloud Gaming coming this year.

Spencer envisions users booting directly into a full-screen Xbox app on the handheld, with full access to their game library, saves, and social features, mirroring the console experience.

Games would ideally be playable on both consoles and handhelds, with save files carrying over between the two.

While acknowledging gamers might choose other handheld brands, Spencer wants to improve the Xbox software experience on those devices, especially Windows-based ones. This includes addressing user frustrations with the Windows interface and making it more controller-friendly.

Spencer’s vision for Xbox and handheld gaming is about expanding the Xbox experience to wherever players want to play. This includes offering gamers more devices to choose from and allowing developers to create a single game version for a wider audience.

There’s no official announcement of a dedicated Xbox handheld yet, but Spencer’s comments suggest Microsoft is exploring the possibilities. We might see a new hardware form factor from Xbox in the future, building on its history of software innovation.

