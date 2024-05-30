Latest Windows 11 Insider build brings changes to Copilot, support for Emoji 15.1 and more

Microsoft today released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26227 to the Canary Channel, featuring significant updates to the Copilot experience, expanded emoji support, and a redesigned settings interface for linked devices.

Copilot Becomes a Standalone App

In a move to streamline user interaction, Microsoft has altered Copilot into a standalone app, now conveniently pinned to the taskbar. This change enables users to seamlessly resize, move, and snap the Copilot window, aligning with user feedback gathered during the preview phase. The traditional WIN + C keyboard shortcut has been retired, replaced by the WIN + (number position) shortcut for easy access.

Expanded Emoji Support and Settings Redesign

Build 26227 introduces support for Emoji 15.1, adding a collection of new emojis, including head shaking horizontally and vertically, phoenix, lime, brown mushroom, and broken chain. Microsoft has also updated its family combination emojis to reflect Unicode’s shift towards symbol-like shapes.

The Settings menu now includes a new Linked devices page under Accounts, allowing users to easily manage connected PCs and Xbox consoles associated with their Microsoft account. This feature is exclusive to the Home and Pro editions of Windows 11.

Fixes and Known Issues

This build addresses several known issues, including animation stutters, startup app failures, location permission pop-ups, and explorer.exe crashes. However, Microsoft acknowledges reports of some Insiders being stuck on older builds and is actively investigating the issue.

Suggested Replies in Phone Link for Android

Microsoft has also introduced Suggested Replies in the Phone Link app for Android users. This AI-powered feature offers three contextually relevant replies to choose from when receiving a message, enhancing the overall messaging experience.

Overall, Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26227 marks a significant step forward in Microsoft’s ongoing development of Windows 11, showcasing a focus on user experience, functionality, and seamless integration across devices.