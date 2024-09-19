Microsoft is still being secretive about Windows 11 24H2 release date for everyone

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

When is the Windows 11 24H2 release date—exactly for everyone? That’s the million-dollar question we all have. The latest AI-friendly big batch of updates has been around on Copilot+ PCs and the Release Preview channel for a while.

Rumors have been circulating that Microsoft may have accidentally hinted at the 24H2 release date, though. Folks have noticed a new blog post on Microsoft’s site—initially adding enterprise data protection for Windows 11 Pro & Enterprise—that suggests a September 24, 2024 release date.

“Changes will be rolled out to managed PCs starting with the optional non-security preview release on September 24, 2024, and following with the monthly security update release on October 8 for all supported versions of Windows 11,” Microsoft mentions.

But now, it seems like the Redmond tech giant has clarified that the Windows 11 24H2 update will not be released next week, despite rumors that stem from this blog post.

In an editor’s note dated September 18 on the very same blog post, Microsoft now mentions that “the dates conveyed below are for our regular monthly servicing updates for supported versions of Windows 11 and unrelated to when Windows 11, version 24H2 will be generally available.”

Originally expected in late September or early October, no official release date has been given up for the hotly-anticipated update until now.

The AI-friendly Windows 11 24H2 version includes features like the controversial all-knowing Recall, which helps users find files using natural language, although this is delayed due to privacy concerns.

Other AI smarts also include Auto Super Resolution for gaming, live captions that translate across 44 languages, and Cocreator, which generates images from text prompts.

The update itself is free, but to make the most out of it, you may need a Copilot+ hardware that’s mostly above $1,000, although a cheaper version with an 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chips has also been launched.