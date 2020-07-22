SEGA’s Yakuza: Like A Dragon has seen its release date leaked by Microsoft in a prematurely released Microsoft Store listing.

The store listing, which reveals numerous details of the upcoming Western version of the action-JRPG, reveals that the upcoming cross-gen game will be releasing on November 13th, 2020.

With the cross-gen title planned to be a launch title for the upcoming Xbox Series X console, alongside Halo Infinite, it makes it more than likely that the Xbox Series X console will be launching on November 13th.

Anyways, here’s a store description of the game for deets and stuff:

Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking grunt of a low-ranking yakuza family in Tokyo, faces an 18-year prison sentence after taking the fall for a crime he didn’t commit. Never losing faith, he loyally serves his time and returns to society to discover that no one was waiting for him on the outside, and his clan has been destroyed by the man he respected most. Confused and alone, he embarks on a mission to discover the truth behind his family’s betrayal and take his life back, becoming an unlikely hero for the city’s outcasts on his journey.

Sega has revealed that Yakuza: Like A Dragon will launch on PlayStation 5 on a later date, presumably revealing that the PS5 console will release after the Xbox Series X.