343 Industries has revealed the long awaited Halo Infinite box art and there’s certainly something to hook you in. Was that a good one?

Revealed on the official Halo Waypoint website, the Halo Infinite box art shows a scene extremely reminiscent of the original Halo: Combat Evolved but with shiny new graphics. Frankly put, it’s gorgeous; I hyperventilated just looking at it.

The Master Chief faces the camera in a ready-to-fight pose, a luscious backdrop of the broken Halo ring behind him. There’s a Pelican dropship in the air, a destroyed Halo 5 Wasp on the floor to the right. But what’s most intriguing is what’s on Master Chief’s wrist.

The Halo Infinite box art shows the Chief with what appears to be a grappling hook on his left wrist. We don’t know whether the grappling hook will be part of the Chief’s main moveset or if it’s an equipment pick up like Halo 3’s equipment or the Spartan Abilities of later games.

Anyways, check out the full wallpaper below:



Halo Infinite gameplay will be revealed through the upcoming Xbox Series X Games Showcase tomorrow.