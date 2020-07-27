Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed may have only just been announced at the recent Xbox Games Showcase, but industry insider sponger has already revealed the game’s internally planned release date.

The industry insider revealed a few details pertaining to the just-announced game, including its planned release date of late 2022 with a late target of early 2023.

Avowed is planned to be Microsoft’s first-party AAA RPG, much like Bethesda’s Elder Scrolls series. With that in mind, the game is set to be a fully open world experience with a much larger and denser environment for players to explore.

With the next-gen technological advancements available with Xbox Series X, the Obsidian RPG will feature real-time weather that will interact with next-gen lighting, physics and AI systems to create a more life-like fantasy world. The game’s in-depth magic system will also be able to interact with these systems.

Much like other Obsidian Entertainment RPGs, Avowed will feature factions, companions and a deep, rich narrative. Players will explore the world The Living Lands region of Eora, the world of Pillars of Eternity, in a “fight against [an] incoming threat of tyranny” that will have some form of input from the series’ Gods .

The game’s world is also said to be planned around two large cities with smaller cities, landmarks and more fleshing out the world. Sponger claims that the world has a strong focus on “wild-areas, rivers, mountains and desolated areas”.

Sponger claims that Obsidian has already been working on the project for years, before they were acquired by Microsoft, with a team of 100 developers that is still growing. The game is currently in full production. The game is said to include full mod support for PC and Xbox players.