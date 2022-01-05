Xbox has announced a partnership with cosmetics company OPI to, rather aptly, give players in-game cosmetics when purchasing nail polish.

This latest collaboration with Xbox is in celebration of OPI’s “gaming-inspired palette” which launches in Spring this year. Featuring 12 colours to adorn your nails with, the OPI x Xbox collaboration should supposedly “bring to life the virtual worlds of Xbox Game Pass titles.”

Thankfully to achieve that goal, OPI is doing more than just putting gaming-inspired names on the bottles, as through the partnership with Xbox, players will also be able to claim in-game rewards in Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

Depending on which of the 12 colours you pick for your nails, players will also receive a matching in-game item for both Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. Here’s what both of those skins will look like:

Alongside the fetching in-game rewards that you are able to claim, Xbox is also offering the chance for a few lucky fans to win custom Xbox Wireless Controllers in the nail polish colours of Achievement Unlocked, Racing for Pinks, and Can’t CTRL Me. If you want to be in with a chance of winning one of these controllers, make sure to follow OPI on Instagram and TikTok so you don’t miss out.

Here are the nail polish colours you’ll soon be able to get your hands, or rather nails on, through the OPI x Xbox collection: