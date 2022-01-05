Xbox has announced a partnership with cosmetics company OPI to, rather aptly, give players in-game cosmetics when purchasing nail polish.
This latest collaboration with Xbox is in celebration of OPI’s “gaming-inspired palette” which launches in Spring this year. Featuring 12 colours to adorn your nails with, the OPI x Xbox collaboration should supposedly “bring to life the virtual worlds of Xbox Game Pass titles.”
Thankfully to achieve that goal, OPI is doing more than just putting gaming-inspired names on the bottles, as through the partnership with Xbox, players will also be able to claim in-game rewards in Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.
Depending on which of the 12 colours you pick for your nails, players will also receive a matching in-game item for both Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. Here’s what both of those skins will look like:
Alongside the fetching in-game rewards that you are able to claim, Xbox is also offering the chance for a few lucky fans to win custom Xbox Wireless Controllers in the nail polish colours of Achievement Unlocked, Racing for Pinks, and Can’t CTRL Me. If you want to be in with a chance of winning one of these controllers, make sure to follow OPI on Instagram and TikTok so you don’t miss out.
Here are the nail polish colours you’ll soon be able to get your hands, or rather nails on, through the OPI x Xbox collection:
- Quest for Quartz: A shimmery rose quartz that will put you in the winner circle.
- Pixel Dust: A shimmery mauve pink that will pixelate your world.
- Racing for Pinks: A crème rose that will rev your engine.
- Suzi is My Avatar: A creamy pink-nude that will give you virtual power.
- Trading Paint: A crème apricot you’ll race to the finish for.
- Heart and Con-soul: A shimmery crimson red that takes nails to the next level.
- The Pass is Always Greener: Meet your matcha with this creamy pastel green.
- Sage Simulation: Get lost in a shimmery sage green simulation.
- You Had Me at Halo: A shimmery galactic blue that will give you sparkly stats.
- Can’t CTRL Me: A shimmery robin’s egg blue that cannot be CTRL’d.
- Achievement Unlocked: Unlock a world of color that’s lilac optimized.
- N00berry: Berry boost your nails with this deep crème purple.