Xbox and Adidas have continued their partnership by unveiling the third 20th-anniversary pair of sneakers, the Adidas XBOX Forum Tech Boost Shoe

The shoe is now on sale in the Microsoft Store, with the description reading:

In celebration of Xbox’s 20th Anniversary, Microsoft and adidas have teamed up to release a special edition of the Forum Tech Boost. These sleek shoes update an iconic style with modern adidas technologies and some serious Xbox-inspired flair.

Gallery

The trainer is available in size 6 to a massive 14 and is unfortunately only on sale in the USA. It costs $140 and can be found in the Store here.

If the Xbox 360 Forum Mid sneakers aren’t quite your thing then fear not, as Xbox have a plethora of other 20th-anniversary celebration merchandise for you to enjoy such as the coveted, and definitely sold out, Xbox Series X mini-fridge.

via ALumia