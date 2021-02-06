Industry analyst reveals how many Xbox Series X|S Consoles Microsoft sold in 2020

Sony recently officially confirmed how many PS5 consoles the company managed to shift, revealing in the company’s Q3 earnings report that they sold a total of 4.5 million consoles.

Since falling behind the Playstation Microsoft has been more reticent about revealing their sales numbers, leaving it up to analysts to estimate the company’s performance.

Previously around 3 million Xbox consoles were estimated, and today we have Daniel Ahmad, Senior Analyst at Niko Partners, adding their own estimate.

Take a bit over 1 million off the PS5 number and you won't be far off. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 3, 2021

According to Ahmad, Microsoft managed to ship around 1 million fewer Xbox consoles that Sony, suggesting around 3.5 million were sent to stores.

With both consoles in short supply, the issue has certainly not been demand, and Ahmad suggested Microsoft simply underestimated demand and started manufacturing too late.

Microsoft started manufacturing later than Sony. That's just one of many issues that both companies are facing in regards to component supply, logistics issues etc… — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) February 3, 2021

While Microsoft has been far behind Sony for many years, their pivot to a Netflix-like game subscription service appears to be paying off, with Microsoft recently revealing that they have 15 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

via PureXbox