Despite limited supply amid mass employment, Sony successfully sold 4.5 million PS5 consoles in 2020.

Revealed through the company’s Q3 earnings report, picked up by PlayStation Trophies, Sony’s much-hyped launch for the PS5 led to huge sales numbers for the console manufacturer.

Even with limited supply and manufacturing issues before release, Sony’s PlayStation 5 launch beat the launch of the PlayStation 4. Sony’s last-gen launch shipped a very close number of units: 4.2 million.

In comparison to the joint launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Sony is estimated to be in the lead. While Microsoft refuses to reveal console sales numbers, it was estimated that Microsoft has sold approximately 3 million consoles since launch.