Microsoft has revealed that demand for the next-gen Xbox Series X will likely exceed supply until around June.

In an interview with The New York Times, head of investor relations Mike Spencer explained that there will be a limited number of Xbox Series X consoles available for the time being.

In the article, it was estimated that the combined sales of Xbox Series X and the smaller, lower budget Xbox Series S have sold 3 million units. Sony’s PlayStation 5 was estimated at 6 million.

“In a lot of ways, they don’t want to satisfy demand initially,” said chief investment officer at Astris Advisory, David Gibson. “They want to have an ongoing gap between supply and demand. They want to have buzz and excitement around it for a longer period of time.”