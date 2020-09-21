Back in April, Microsoft announced that their video game subscription service Xbox Game Pass has reached over 10 million unique subscribers. Today, Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass has reached a new milestone of over 15 million subscribers. In the past four months alone, Microsoft added 5 million new Xbox Game Pass members.

Microsoft today also announced that it will bring Bethesda’s future games into Xbox Game Pass the same day they launch on Xbox or PC. This includes much-awaited games like Starfield, new space epic currently in development by Bethesda Game Studios. Early this month, Microsoft revealed that Electronic Arts’ video game subscription service EA Play will now be included in Xbox Game Pass for free.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is undeniably the best deal available in the gaming market right now. For $14.99 per month, you will get the following:

Access to over 100 high-quality games for console, PC, and Android mobile devices

New games added all the time

Xbox Game Studio titles the same day as release

Bethesda’s future games the same day as release

EA Play subscription

Member discounts and deals

Exclusive free perks including in-game content and partner offers

Play games on your Android mobile phone and tablet from using Cloud gaming (Beta)

You can get your Xbox Game Subscription here.

Source: Microsoft