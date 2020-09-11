Xbox Series S can’t run Xbox One X enhancements in back compat

by Lewis White

 

Microsoft has confirmed that the upcoming budget-focused Xbox Series S can’t run Xbox One X enhancements in backward compatibility. 

In a statement released to VGC, following rumours coming out of Digital Foundry, Microsoft revealed that the cheaper next-gen console is only capable of running lower-resolution Xbox One games.

This is due to the console’s smaller amount of video memory compared to Xbox Series X and it’s smaller GPU compared to Xbox One X. While the GPU is more efficient for modern rendering, the 4K targets of Xbox One X is still too intensive for a console designed around 1440p.

“Xbox Series S was designed to be the most affordable next generation console and play next generation games at 1440P at 60fps,” a Microsoft spokesperson said to games outlet VGC.

“To deliver the highest quality backwards compatible experience consistent with the developer’s original intent, the Xbox Series S runs the Xbox One S version of backward compatible games while applying improved texture filtering, higher and more consistent frame rates, faster load times and Auto HDR.”

Xbox Series S games can run at higher than Xbox One resolutions, but only if Microsoft releases a backward compatibility patch (like they’ve done for Original Xbox and Xbox 360 games) or a developer releases a Series S upgrade for free.

Some games will already be offering these, like Forza Horizon 4 or Marvel’s Avengers, but not all games over the Xbox One’s seven-year life will be updated.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments