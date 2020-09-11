Xbox Series S can’t run Xbox One X enhancements in back compat

Microsoft has confirmed that the upcoming budget-focused Xbox Series S can’t run Xbox One X enhancements in backward compatibility.

In a statement released to VGC, following rumours coming out of Digital Foundry, Microsoft revealed that the cheaper next-gen console is only capable of running lower-resolution Xbox One games.

This is due to the console’s smaller amount of video memory compared to Xbox Series X and it’s smaller GPU compared to Xbox One X. While the GPU is more efficient for modern rendering, the 4K targets of Xbox One X is still too intensive for a console designed around 1440p.

“Xbox Series S was designed to be the most affordable next generation console and play next generation games at 1440P at 60fps,” a Microsoft spokesperson said to games outlet VGC. “To deliver the highest quality backwards compatible experience consistent with the developer’s original intent, the Xbox Series S runs the Xbox One S version of backward compatible games while applying improved texture filtering, higher and more consistent frame rates, faster load times and Auto HDR.”

Xbox Series S games can run at higher than Xbox One resolutions, but only if Microsoft releases a backward compatibility patch (like they’ve done for Original Xbox and Xbox 360 games) or a developer releases a Series S upgrade for free.

Some games will already be offering these, like Forza Horizon 4 or Marvel’s Avengers, but not all games over the Xbox One’s seven-year life will be updated.