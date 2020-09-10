Microsoft yesterday announced the new Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox ever created that can offer next generation performance. Despite the $299 price tag, Xbox Series S delivers the same speed and performance that define Xbox Series X. Xbox Series S is similar in CPU and has the identical I/O performance as Xbox Series X. It also supports hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing and Variable Rate Shading. But there are some key differences between Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, check out the comparison below to know about them.

Tech specs of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S:

Xbox Series XXbox Series S
CPU8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz

3.6GHz w/ SMT Enabled

8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz

3.6GHz w/ SMT Enabled

GPUAMD RDNA 2 GPU

52 CUs @ 1.825GHz

AMD RDNA 2 GPU

20 CUs @ 1.825GHz

GPU Power12.15 TFLOPS4 TFLOPS
System on a Chip (SoC)Custom 7nm Enhanced SOCCustom 7nm Enhanced SOC
RAM16GB GDDR6 RAM

1oGB @ 560 GB/s

6GB @ 336 GB/s

10GB GDDR6 RAM

8GB @ 224GB/s

2GB @ 56GB/s

Performance Target4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS1440p @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS
Storage1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD
2.4GB/sec uncompressed 4.8GB/sec compressed		512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD
2.4GB/sec uncompressed 4.8GB/sec compressed
Expandable Storage1TB Expansion Card

(matches internal storage exactly)

1TB Expansion Card

(matches internal storage exactly)

Backward CompatibilityThousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available at launch. Xbox One gaming accessories are backward-compatible as well.Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available at launch. Xbox One gaming accessories are backward-compatible as well.
Disc Drive4K UHD Blu-ray4K UHD Blu-ray
Display OutHDMI 2.1HDMI 2.1
MSRP$499 USD$299 USD

Both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will be available on November 10.

