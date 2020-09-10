Microsoft yesterday announced the new Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox ever created that can offer next generation performance. Despite the $299 price tag, Xbox Series S delivers the same speed and performance that define Xbox Series X. Xbox Series S is similar in CPU and has the identical I/O performance as Xbox Series X. It also supports hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing and Variable Rate Shading. But there are some key differences between Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, check out the comparison below to know about them.
Tech specs of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S:
|Xbox Series X
|Xbox Series S
|CPU
|8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz
3.6GHz w/ SMT Enabled
|8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz
3.6GHz w/ SMT Enabled
|GPU
|AMD RDNA 2 GPU
52 CUs @ 1.825GHz
|AMD RDNA 2 GPU
20 CUs @ 1.825GHz
|GPU Power
|12.15 TFLOPS
|4 TFLOPS
|System on a Chip (SoC)
|Custom 7nm Enhanced SOC
|Custom 7nm Enhanced SOC
|RAM
|16GB GDDR6 RAM
1oGB @ 560 GB/s
6GB @ 336 GB/s
|10GB GDDR6 RAM
8GB @ 224GB/s
2GB @ 56GB/s
|Performance Target
|4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS
|1440p @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS
|Storage
|1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD
2.4GB/sec uncompressed 4.8GB/sec compressed
|512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD
2.4GB/sec uncompressed 4.8GB/sec compressed
|Expandable Storage
|1TB Expansion Card
(matches internal storage exactly)
|1TB Expansion Card
(matches internal storage exactly)
|Backward Compatibility
|Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available at launch. Xbox One gaming accessories are backward-compatible as well.
|Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available at launch. Xbox One gaming accessories are backward-compatible as well.
|Disc Drive
|4K UHD Blu-ray
|4K UHD Blu-ray
|Display Out
|HDMI 2.1
|HDMI 2.1
|MSRP
|$499 USD
|$299 USD
Both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will be available on November 10.