Microsoft yesterday announced the new Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox ever created that can offer next generation performance. Despite the $299 price tag, Xbox Series S delivers the same speed and performance that define Xbox Series X. Xbox Series S is similar in CPU and has the identical I/O performance as Xbox Series X. It also supports hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing and Variable Rate Shading. But there are some key differences between Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, check out the comparison below to know about them.

Tech specs of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S:

Xbox Series X Xbox Series S CPU 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz 3.6GHz w/ SMT Enabled 8-Core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz 3.6GHz w/ SMT Enabled GPU AMD RDNA 2 GPU 52 CUs @ 1.825GHz AMD RDNA 2 GPU 20 CUs @ 1.825GHz GPU Power 12.15 TFLOPS 4 TFLOPS System on a Chip (SoC) Custom 7nm Enhanced SOC Custom 7nm Enhanced SOC RAM 16GB GDDR6 RAM 1oGB @ 560 GB/s 6GB @ 336 GB/s 10GB GDDR6 RAM 8GB @ 224GB/s 2GB @ 56GB/s Performance Target 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS 1440p @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS Storage 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD

2.4GB/sec uncompressed 4.8GB/sec compressed 512GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD

2.4GB/sec uncompressed 4.8GB/sec compressed Expandable Storage 1TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly) 1TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly) Backward Compatibility Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available at launch. Xbox One gaming accessories are backward-compatible as well. Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available at launch. Xbox One gaming accessories are backward-compatible as well. Disc Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray 4K UHD Blu-ray Display Out HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.1 MSRP $499 USD $299 USD

Both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will be available on November 10.