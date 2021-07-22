With the Xbox Series X|S release of Microsoft Flight Simulator just a few days away, Xbox has showcased an assortment of upcoming peripherals and flight sticks from licensed partners.

With Microsoft Flight Simulator launching on July 27th, you don’t have long to pick up a flight stick if you want a truly immense flying experience, but thankfully Microsoft is here to point you in the right direction, kind of.

While Microsoft Flight Simulator comes out on Xbox Series X|S, as well as via Xbox Game Pass, many of the peripherals they’re showing off today sadly do not, there’s only one flight stick that you’ll be able to pick up on release date, with the next closest flight stick launch still slated as a vague “Fall 2021.”

Thankfully, other Designed for Xbox flight sticks such as the Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS One and the Hori Ace Combat 7 HOTAS Flight Stick are still compatible as you might expect.

Launching on the release date of Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X|S with a price tag that’s thankfully not as much as the Series S itself is the Thrustmaster T.Flight Full Kit X. This flight stick bundles together Thrustmaster’s acclaimed T. Flight HOTAS One with their TFRP Pedals, to give pilots true mastery of the skies for just $199.99 USD.

Equipped with 14 action buttons to press and fiddle with across 5 axes, the Thrustmaster T.Flight Full Kit X is “inspired by real aircraft” just as you might hope for in a flight stick to truly bring the skies of Microsoft Flight Simulator to life.

Thrustmaster is also planning to release an official yoke for the Xbox Series X|S and Window’s PC’s this holiday, however, they’re keeping their lips tightly sealed for now, so we’ll have to wait for more details.

If you’re looking for a full aircraft yoke a little bit sooner, then the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight is leading the charge with the “Fall 2021” release date. This flight stick has a “true-to-life 180-degree yoke handle with built-in rudder controls at your fingertips” which will allow for precise control more than you’d see on a keyboard or controller.

There’s plenty of nobs, buttons and levers for you to push on this decked out accessory which comes in at $349.95, including a “modular throttle quadrant, with integrated trim wheel and custom lever.”

The last flight stick Xbox is showing off, for now, is the Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC, which is expected to launch sometime in early 2022. This peripheral will feature a “full 180-degree yoke rotation with upgraded hall effect sensors providing smooth precision and no center detent,” which should hopefully translate into some exceptionally enjoyable flying in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Honeycomb is also working to create “the ultimate civilian flight stick” which will also be available sometime in early 2022. This flight stick will supposedly be suited to both “general aviation and commercial airliners,” so no matter what you’re flying you should have a great time in the skies.