Great news for the Microsoft Flight Simulator community as the development team has agreed to address their most-requested feature – the addition of helicopters to the flight simulator app.

In a development update, the Asobo Studio team revealed their most popular feedback requests, and helicopters are top of the list.

The good news is that the snapshot also indicates that support is being planned, for delivery in 2022.

You can of course already add helicopters as a mod to the game, but official support should bring a lot more realism to the performance of the aircraft.

via PureXbox