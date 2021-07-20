Microsoft has announced all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass until the end of July, and there’s a lot to look forward to, with Battlefield V, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and The Ascent, all included.

Battlefield V (Cloud) EA Play – Available Now

Kicking off this month’s bounty of offerings for Xbox Game Pass is Battlefield V, the latest offering from DICE and Criterion Games before the upcoming release of Battlefield 2042 in October. Set in World War 2, Battlefield V has a bevvy of historic weapons, vehicles, and maps for you to enjoy in Battlefield’s iconic thrilling multiplayer and War Stories campaigns.

Cris Tales (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Cris Tales is an “indie love letter to classic JRPG’s with a new perspective” according to the game’s blurb which seems fitting since you experience the past, present, and future all at once, with your actions dictating the future. With classic JRPG combat and some gorgeous indie visuals, Cris Tales has a lot to enjoy for JRPG fans.

Atomicrops (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 22

Atomicrops is a fantastic bullet hell roguelike that is about farming as much as it is the exhilarating combat. With plenty of guns and upgrades to keep things engaging as you fight and farm, Atomicrops can keep you hooked for hours on end as you upgrade your farmstead house and fill it with adorable collectable cats.

Raji: An Ancient Epic (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 22

Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action-adventure game set in ancient India where the titular Raji has been blessed by the gods in order to go on a quest to save her younger brother and stand against the demonic invasion of the human realm. Raji: An Ancient Epic isn’t just all about its tight isometric combat either, as it also tells a captivating story throughout its unusual setting and gorgeous world design.

Last Stop (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 22

Showcased during the Day of the Devs livestream as part of Summer Games Fest, Last Stop, is a supernatural narrative adventure throughout London and the other side of the galaxy which is all about “secret lives, the ties that bind and how magic can be found in the mundane.”

Blinx: The Time Sweeper (Cloud and Console) – July 26

Arriving to celebrate 20 years of Xbox, Blinx: The Time Sweeper is a blast from the past all the way from 2002. Advertised as the “world’s first 4D action game” Blinx: The Time Sweeper lets you control the flow of time as you defeat monsters with trash in order to rescue a princess from a band of rival cats.

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge (Cloud and Console) – July 26

In another blast from the past, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge brings back some classic dogfighting action all the way from 2003. Set in an alternate 1930s which has zeppelins as the favoured mode of transport, Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge lets you pilot powerful aircraft against nefarious air pirates and behemoth war zeppelins, so it’s understandable why the game is viewed as such a classic from the era.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X|S) – July 27

Available on Xbox Game Pass on day one of its console launch Microsoft Flight Simulator lets you take to the skies to experience the awe and wonder of our planet, as well as a growing collection of phenomenally modelled aircraft. In our review, we called Microsoft Flight Simulator “one of gaming’s most remarkable experiences” that’s as zen as it is beautiful.

Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 29

In a sequel to the best, and perhaps only, baseball based fighting game, Lethal League Blaze offers a colourful cast of characters to play with in this ridiculously fast-paced and intense fighting game that’s all about hitting your opponent with a lethally quick baseball. Lethal League Blaze is full of moments that’ll have you on the edge of your seat as you dodge and volley a ball that only gets faster and faster until reaching breakneck speeds that’ll do exactly that once it makes contact.

Omno (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 29

Available on Xbox Game Pass on day one, Onmo is a single-player journey of discovery through an ancient world of wonders with plenty of puzzles to solve and obstacles to overcome. On your quest of discovery, you’ll travel through lush forests, sun-blasted deserts, frozen tundras, and even to the clouds while meeting plenty of strange and wonderful lifeforms along the way.

Project Wingman (PC) – July 29

As if two flying games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month weren’t already enough, Project Wingman is coming in the tail end of the month to offer up a third with another bout of dogfighting action. With 20 aircraft and twice as many weapons, there’s a lot for you to master throughout Project Wingman’s campaign or its roguelike conquest mode that pits you against bosses and waves of mercenary fighters. Regardless of the mode, Project Wingman has true-to-its-roots inspirations but isn’t a needlessly complex simulator experience, allowing you to actually pick up and play it quickly.

The Ascent (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 29

Finishing off the month with another day one Xbox Game Pass release, The Ascent is an isometric co-op twin-stick shooter with RPG elements that is set in a gorgeously detailed cyberpunk world. With the mega-corporation that owns you having just collapsed, it’s a fight for survival as you try and stop another corporation from seizing control.

As always, it’s not all good news when we come to the end of a month, as an assortment of games will also be leaving Xbox Game Pass. On the 31st of July, these are the games that will be leaving, so long as you don’t purchase them with a 20% discount beforehand.