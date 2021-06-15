In an Xbox Wire news post recapping everything that went on at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, it was revealed that next-gen games may be coming to the ageing Xbox One console.

Luckily for hopeful Xbox One gamers, this doesn’t mean that you’ll be hit with a swath of graphical downgrades either, as the post announced that games such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, will come to Xbox One consoles “through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers.”

While you’ll obviously need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming to make that happen, this is great news for anyone who doesn’t want to be left with a paperweight of a console once support for new games starts to disappear.

There aren’t many details about plans at the moment, but in the post, by Xbox Wire Editor in Chief Will Tuttle, he writes that “we are looking forward to sharing more” about how these games will be realised on Xbox, so hopefully we won’t be left waiting for long.