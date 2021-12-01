Xbox has, just as predicted, unveiled the rest of December’s Xbox Game Pass lineup, which includes Among Us, Halo Infinite, and Stardew Valley.

With five out of the twelve games being day one releases, Xbox Game Pass is getting an incredible suite of games to enjoy throughout this first half of December, so let’s get right into what’s on offer.

ANVIL (Console and PC) – December 2

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Take on the role of a Vault Breaker in search of alien artifacts called “Vaults” and fight against monsters and powerful bosses, you can strengthen your Breakers to explore the farthest galaxy that no one has ever reached.

Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Take up your weapon in this RPG bullet-hell world and embark on a journey to right wrongs from long ago. Only you can defeat the evil forces of the Undying guardians and reunite the world with the fabled Archvale.

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC) – December 2

Explore a richly developed world featuring both new and familiar faces, and an exciting and highly developed strategic battle system. It is no longer about facing destiny. Create a new future and change the world!

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Experience the beauty and detail of mowing the Great British countryside in Lawn Mowing Simulator, the only simulator that allows you to ride an authentic and expansive roster of real-world licensed lawnmowers from prestigious manufacturers; Toro, SCAG and STIGA as you manage your business.

Rubber Bandits (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Rubber Bandits is a criminally fun multiplayer party game for up to 4 players. With 3 action-packed game modes, players steal, brawl, and dash to the finish line with the most loot to win!

Stardew Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

You’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot in Stardew Valley. Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home?

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 2

In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war. Experience every bone-rattling explosion and soul-crushing charge in Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, the definitive battle-scale game of turn-based strategy and fast-paced combat that takes you to the battlefields of the 41st Millenium.

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 7

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: Buy, sell, and trade organs in a strange and evolving universe. Dive into the quivering innards of alien capitalism in the sci-fi body horror market tycoon game you didn’t know you needed.

Halo Infinite (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 8

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass: When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced. Step inside the armor of humanity’s greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the massive scale of the Halo ring.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 9

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is the latest evolution of Pirate Warriors action! Based on the concept of “experiencing a real One Piece battlefield,” buildings will come crashing down during the action and attacks will throw up smoke and dust, placing you in the thick of the One Piece world!

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 14

Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat.

Among Us (Console) – December 14

Play with 4-15 player online or via local WiFi as you attempt to prepare your spaceship for departure, but beware as one or more random players among the Crew are Impostors bent on killing everyone!

As always, while there is an exciting suite of new games to look forward to, it’s not all good news, as a selection of games will be leaving Xbox Game Pass this month. Here is the list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass on December 15th: