343 Industries has addressed Halo Infinite’s ongoing cheating problem, promising “consistent improvements” as they deal with bad actors.

With no report player feature within Halo Infinite’s recently released free-to-play multiplayer, cheating has been running rampant, spoiling the game for many players, especially those playing the competitive Ranked Arena playlist.

Thankfully, 343 Industries is aware of the cheating issue and is on the case. “Unfortunately, cheating is a natural part of supporting a F2P PC game and it’s one we anticipated,” Halo’s community manager, John Junyszek, explained on Twitter.

“It’ll never go away entirely, but we’re prepared and committed to releasing consistent improvements to our game’s systems and taking action on bad actors.”

Junyszek went on to explain that the improvements to the game’s systems “includes not only our anti-cheat, but the rest of the game as well,” as 343 Industries is taking a game-wide approach to their anti-cheat system, which will hopefully help to stamp out the cheating problem.

Please report bad actors on the @HaloSupport site using https://t.co/a1jKs2cKpV. We know having a “Report Player” feature in-game is desired, but please use this method to file reports for now. Also, including video evidence makes things much easier on the Halo Safety team ? — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 30, 2021

While a report player button is still in development, players who encounter cheating are recommended to submit a support ticket on the Halo Support website, with video evidence, to name and shame bad actors.