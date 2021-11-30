CD Projekt Red joint CEO Adam Kicinski has revealed that the much-maligned Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be coming to Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Now any time soon.

When asked about the possibility of bringing Cyberpunk 2077 to a streaming service during a recent investors call Adam Kicinski explained that “we always consider any business opportunity, but this kind of subscription model is good at a certain moment in the lifecycle of a product – and shouldn’t come too early.”

Kicinski went on to discuss how The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was available on subscription services for some time, revealing to investors that while it may have worked once, you have to “weigh the benefits and costs each time, compare sales, etc. – so it’s a rather data-based decision.”

As a result, Kicinski definitively stated that “It’s way too early for Cyberpunk,” so we’ve likely got a long while to wait yet before getting the game on any streaming services.

During the investors call and Q3 earnings report, CD Projekt also stated the release plans once again for the next-gen version both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Thanks to Digital Scrapes (Now CD Projekt Red Vancouver) being brought aboard, these next-gen updates are expected during Q1 2022 and Q2 2022 respectively.

Alongside the next-gen updates, as well as Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion, CD Project is also doing “exploratory work on new projects which are at an early stage of development.”