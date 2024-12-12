Xbox app on Windows is getting facelift, new 400 games, & cloud gaming feature, too

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft continues its push for gaming. The Redmond tech giant now wants the Xbox app on Windows to be the future of PC gaming as it introduces a new Home experience that’s previously been tested.

The new home UI’s facelift makes game discovery easier by featuring curated collections, new game releases, events, and deals. It also integrates Xbox Play Anywhere titles so you can cross-play between console and PC, as well as cloud saves.

Xbox’s general manager Chris Charla promises that there are “nearly 400 titles that previously weren’t discoverable or purchasable in the Xbox app” coming with this big update. Over 100 of those are Xbox Play Anywhere games.

“Among this list are dozens of games from veteran Japanese studios Kemco and Kairosoft, as well as games such as Shovel Knight Treasure Trove by Yacht Club the Jackbox Party Pack, The Invincible by Double 11 and many, many more,” says Charla.

And on top of that, Microsoft also promises that the Xbox Cloud Gaming feature is also coming to the Xbox app on Windows.

The feature itself is currently open for a preview for Xbox Insiders in the invite-only Alpha Skip Ahead and Alpha rings with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

With that, you can play these select games (with a cloud icon on it) via cloud gaming and you won’t need to manually install them and sacrifice the limited storage of your Xbox.

Microsoft also wants to make these games playable on the Xbox app on Android. That feature is ready to launch already, but a legal hassle against Google put its state currently in limbo.