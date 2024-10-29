Microsoft repaints the Xbox app on Windows to accommodate Black Ops 6 release

The new UI is now available for Xbox Insiders

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The Xbox app on Windows is getting a new UI. Microsoft says that it’s repainting the Home page of the app, hoping to simplify game discovery with a unified, intuitive layout.

The new look, which is now available to Xbox Insiders, integrates Game Pass and Microsoft Store into one, so you have quick access to new releases, events, deals, curated recommendations, and free-to-play content.

The announcement came at a crucial time for Microsoft as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launched earlier this week.

It is the first game in the franchise to arrive with the Game Pass subscription plan following the successful acquisition of Activision Blizzard. And now, you can play it (for a not-so-free but good price, nonetheless) if you’re subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, instead of a singular release.

In fact, Xbox has gone through some changes to accommodate the Black Ops 6 release. The FPS game—which was once rumored to be 300GB in size, but not true—requires quite a big storage. So to make up for that, Xbox now lets you cherry-pick which part of the game you’d like to download (Multiplayer, Warzone, Campaign), besides the base.

Speaking of the update, we’re also getting a “Jump back in” option with compact mode, which lets you quickly resume previous games and a refreshed layout for deals and collections.