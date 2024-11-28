Xbox app on Android is taking longer to offer direct game purchases

As frustrating as it already is

Not too long ago, Last month, Microsoft announced plans to let users buy and stream Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android, bypassing Google Play Billing. Now, that plan seems to be facing quite an uncertain future.

Xbox’s president Sarah Bond says on X that the plans have been delayed due to a temporary administrative stay granted by the courts. She also confirms that the functionality is ready to launch but still awaits legal approval.

“At Xbox, we want to offer players more choice on how and where they play, including being able to play and buy games directly from the Xbox app,” she says.

“Our team has the functionality built and ready to go live as soon as the court makes a final decision. We are eager to launch and give more choice and flexibility to players,” Bond mentions further.

A US court ruling mandating Google to open its Play Store to competition and end its billing system monopoly is currently under appeal. The search engine giant also claims that Microsoft could already allow Xbox game purchases through its Android app but has “chosen not to,” citing security concerns.

“The Court’s order, and rush to force its implementation, threaten Google Play’s ability to provide a safe and secure experience. Microsoft, like Epic, are ignoring these very real security concerns,” says Google spokesperson Dan Jackson in an email via The Verge.

Microsoft has been pushing for an Xbox-less Xbox experience for quite some time amid its move towards handheld gaming, which is seen as more accessible to more audiences than regular consoles. The move is challenged by Sony’s reported plans for a PS5 Portable.

This summer, the Redmond tech giant launched the Xbox TV app on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, which lets you play Xbox games without owning a console.