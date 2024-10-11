You'll soon be able to play Xbox games through Xbox app on Android

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft has been pushing for an Xbox-less Xbox experience as the company bets big on cloud gaming. Now, the Redmond tech giant said you’ll soon be able to buy and play Xbox games directly through the Xbox app on Android.

Sarah Bond, President of Xbox, confirms on X that the feature is rolling out next month. The decision came as a court ruling required Google to modify its mobile store policies, which allows more flexibility for app developers on Android, but the Mountain View tech giant is currently appealing the ruling.

“Our mission is to allow more players to play on more devices so we are thrilled to share that starting in November, players will be able to play and purchase Xbox games directly from the Xbox App on Android,” says Bond.

Microsoft, the Xbox owner, initially considered launching an Android game store through the web, but instead, this update will let you access Xbox games directly within the app, likely via cloud streaming rather than local play.

Microsoft has been pushing for a cloud gaming experience for quite some time. A while ago, the company launched the Xbox app on Amazon Fire TV with an advert saying “Play Xbox without Xbox”—that’s the main idea, except that you still need a Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play these games (besides a Bluetooth-enabled controller). You can even buy a bundle of those for as low as $75 now.