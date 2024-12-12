Xbox Insiders can now preview cloud gaming—streaming on Windows' Xbox app coming soon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft’s push into cloud gaming continues as the Redmond tech giant opens the preview of the Xbox Cloud Gaming feature, which lets you stream your owned games directly from your own Xbox consoles.

Now, Xbox Insiders with a Game Pass Ultimate membership can play those games even without installing them. As thing stands for now, the feature is only testable for folks in the invite-only Alpha Skip-Ahead and Alpha rings in 28 supported countries.

This feature lets you access cloud-enabled games from your library. You can go to Full library > Owned games, then for games with a cloud icon, you can click on it and then choose Play with Cloud Gaming. So, no more worries about not having enough space in your storage.

Microsoft also promises that it’s planning to expand support for launching directly from the Store app and streaming on the Xbox app for Windows in the future.

“We’re super excited to see what Xbox games come to Windows PC from game creators in the future and to welcome nearly 400 titles that previously weren’t discoverable or purchasable in the Xbox app,” Xbox’s general manager Chris Charla says.

Just like any other company in the gaming industry now, Microsoft is betting big on cloud gaming.

A while ago, folks over at the green console launched the Xbox TV app on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, so you can play Xbox without an Xbox. Initially available on Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023), a Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a Bluetooth-enabled controller are required.

You will also soon be able to play Xbox games through the Xbox app on Android. The feature itself has been ready for takeoff. But, that plan doesn’t seem to have a smooth sailing launch as Microsoft is facing legal battles from Google over competition rules on the Google Play Store.