Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 25163 a couple of days ago, adding better file-sharing capabilities, taskbar overflow reintroduction, and much more. And now, on top of it, Microsoft is rolling out Cumulative Update Build 25163.1010 (KB5016904) to test servicing pipeline for builds in the Dev Channel.

Windows 11 Build 25163.1010 includes no new features, so you have everything that Microsoft added to Build 25163. This means you have a new taskbar overflow experience, improved nearby sharing, and more. Microsoft also introduced a ton of fixes with the update.

Apart from Windows 11 Build 25163, 25163.1010, Microsoft also introduced Windows 11 OS Build 22000.829 for stable Windows 11 users, adding the option to update to a newer Windows 11 version at the very first startup of Windows, and much more. Beta Channel Insiders also got something. Microsoft released two new preview builds to Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta Channel: 22621.436 and 22622.436, adding new features and a good set of bug fixes and improvements. You can learn about the Beta Channel builds here.

As a reminder, Microsoft is holding its Bug Bash event for Beta Channel Insiders. So if you’re a Beta Channel Insider and can find bugs in the operating system and provide other forms of feedback via the Feedback Hub app, this is your chance to help the software giant and get noticed by the Windows developer team. The Bug Bash ends on July 25 (PT).

Meanwhile, you can check out all the features introduced in Windows 11 Build 25163 below.

To get Windows 11 Build 25613.1010, you can go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates. If you’re a Windows 11 Dev Channel user and have already updated to the latest build, share your experience in the comments section.