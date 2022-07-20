Microsoft recently released Windows 11 Preview Build 22622.436 for Insiders in the Beta Channel. Along with it, the company has also made another important announcement for those registered in the Beta Channel. Microsoft has started “a special Bug Bash” for Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta Channel.

For those who don’t know, Bug Bashes are essentially about encouraging Windows Insiders to find bugs in the operating system and to provide other forms of feedback via the Feedback Hub app. Microsoft usually opens the Bug Bash program when it’s close to releasing a major version of Windows so that it can eliminate the remaining serious bugs in the operating system.

It’s highly likely that the next major Windows 11 update, dubbed Windows 11 22H2, will be released in the next few months. The final version of Windows 11 22H2 has been available since June but as a preview. The Redmond-based software giant is now working on fixing some bugs so that it can roll out a reliable Windows 11 22H2 update without any issues. The “special Bug Bash” that Microsoft talked about is one way of quickly fixing things.

Not everyone will be eligible to participate in this “a special Bug Bash” program. Microsoft says those on Windows 11 Build 22622.436 can help the Windows developer team by smashing bugs, and for that, you need to check for Quests on the Feedback Hub app. The Bug Bash will run from July 20th to 25th (PDT).

Microsoft usually offers an achievement badge at the end of every Bug Bash. However, no such announcement came from the company this time around, so we are not exactly sure whether the achievement badge is still a thing for Insiders.

If you’re a Windows 11 Beta Channel Insider running the latest build and have something to give feedback on, try opening the Feedback Hub app and share with Microsoft now.