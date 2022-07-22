Microsoft has released Windows 11 OS Build 22000.829 through KB5015882, adding new features such as the option to receive urgent notifications when focus assist is on, the option to update to a newer Windows 11 version at the very first startup of Windows if your device is eligible. KB5015882 also comes with a plethora of improvements and bug fixes. You can read the complete official changelog to learn more about the update.

Changelog

Windows 11 KB5015882 also comes with some known issues, but you can fix all of those on your own. Microsoft has listed the known issues and the ways to fix them. You can see the list below.

Known issues and workarounds

To update your Windows 11 to OS Build 22000.829, you can go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates. If you’re a Windows 11 user and have already updated to the latest build, share your experience in the comments section.